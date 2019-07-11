1052 Arroyo Drive

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher parking bbq/grill some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful three bedroom home - Property Id: 32918



Beautiful home in Gardnerville. We are seeking a Business Professional for this turnkey rental opportunity.

This is a Unique 1500 square foot, 3 Br 2 Bath home with: Gas Stove, dishwasher, Microwave, refrigerator, evaporator cooler, and Onsite Maint./Landscaping professional to perform daily maintenance of Resort Style setting of the backyard. Seasonal outdoor setting includes, Outdoor bath house and BBQ area. 2nd outdoor area includes Tiki area with tropical setting, Water fall Pond and grass area. RV and car driveway parking area. The selected business professional is responsible for 50 % of all utilities (Gas and power) No pets, No large parties, No indoor smoking, No Water Furniture, No Garage usage, No laundry access, No Commercial activity, No drugs without proper certification.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/32918p

Property Id 32918



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5017116)