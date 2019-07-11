All apartments in East Valley
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:40 AM

1052 Arroyo Drive

1052 Arroyo Drive · (775) 790-0683
Location

1052 Arroyo Drive, East Valley, NV 89410

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
carpet
Beautiful three bedroom home - Property Id: 32918

Beautiful home in Gardnerville. We are seeking a Business Professional for this turnkey rental opportunity.
This is a Unique 1500 square foot, 3 Br 2 Bath home with: Gas Stove, dishwasher, Microwave, refrigerator, evaporator cooler, and Onsite Maint./Landscaping professional to perform daily maintenance of Resort Style setting of the backyard. Seasonal outdoor setting includes, Outdoor bath house and BBQ area. 2nd outdoor area includes Tiki area with tropical setting, Water fall Pond and grass area. RV and car driveway parking area. The selected business professional is responsible for 50 % of all utilities (Gas and power) No pets, No large parties, No indoor smoking, No Water Furniture, No Garage usage, No laundry access, No Commercial activity, No drugs without proper certification.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/32918p
Property Id 32918

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5017116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 Arroyo Drive have any available units?
1052 Arroyo Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1052 Arroyo Drive have?
Some of 1052 Arroyo Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 Arroyo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1052 Arroyo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 Arroyo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1052 Arroyo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Valley.
Does 1052 Arroyo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1052 Arroyo Drive does offer parking.
Does 1052 Arroyo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 Arroyo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 Arroyo Drive have a pool?
No, 1052 Arroyo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1052 Arroyo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1052 Arroyo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 Arroyo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1052 Arroyo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1052 Arroyo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1052 Arroyo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
