630 Champions Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Three Bed Two Bath Home Available On The Green on Dayton Golf Course - Don't miss out on this great Three Bedroom, Two bathroom open floor plan home located in a gated community on the Dayton Golf Course. This home is on the green and waiting for you to come enjoy the great patio. Central heating & air, gas fireplace, laundry room, amazing views, two car attached garage and patio. Brand new paint throughout the inside of the home. Split dual master suites with plenty of room for all of your clothing.



No Smoking. No Water Furniture. No Automobile Repairs. No Commercial activity. Up to two dogs allowed upon approval and additional $300 deposit per pet; no other pets allowed.



All properties require an application process. Each person over the age of 18 must fill out their own application. The application fee is $35 each. Applications include running credit and background, as well as employment/income verification and rental references.



For additional information about setting up an appointment, our application process, the property itself please contact us at (775) 246-6160 or via the email link above.



No Cats Allowed



