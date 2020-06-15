All apartments in Dayton
630 Champions Drive

Location

630 Champions Drive, Dayton, NV 89403

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 630 Champions Drive · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1674 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful Three Bed Two Bath Home Available On The Green on Dayton Golf Course - Don't miss out on this great Three Bedroom, Two bathroom open floor plan home located in a gated community on the Dayton Golf Course. This home is on the green and waiting for you to come enjoy the great patio. Central heating & air, gas fireplace, laundry room, amazing views, two car attached garage and patio. Brand new paint throughout the inside of the home. Split dual master suites with plenty of room for all of your clothing.

No Smoking. No Water Furniture. No Automobile Repairs. No Commercial activity. Up to two dogs allowed upon approval and additional $300 deposit per pet; no other pets allowed.

All properties require an application process. Each person over the age of 18 must fill out their own application. The application fee is $35 each. Applications include running credit and background, as well as employment/income verification and rental references.

For additional information about setting up an appointment, our application process, the property itself please contact us at (775) 246-6160 or via the email link above.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Champions Drive have any available units?
630 Champions Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 630 Champions Drive have?
Some of 630 Champions Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Champions Drive currently offering any rent specials?
630 Champions Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Champions Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 Champions Drive is pet friendly.
Does 630 Champions Drive offer parking?
Yes, 630 Champions Drive does offer parking.
Does 630 Champions Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Champions Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Champions Drive have a pool?
No, 630 Champions Drive does not have a pool.
Does 630 Champions Drive have accessible units?
No, 630 Champions Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Champions Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Champions Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Champions Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 630 Champions Drive has units with air conditioning.
