All apartments in Dayton
Find more places like 628 Boulder Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dayton, NV
/
628 Boulder Circle
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

628 Boulder Circle

628 Boulder Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dayton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

628 Boulder Circle, Dayton, NV 89403

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home off Dayton Valley Road. This lovely 2,572 square foot home has formal living and dining rooms in addition to the family room and nook. The fourth bedroom can function as an office. Additional features include A/C, indoor laundry room and a storage shed in back. The side yard is large enough to store a small trailer or boat.

Strict no smoking policy. Dogs only upon approval with additional pet deposit.

Call Christine at (775) 220-9270 to be pre-qualified to view the home. Owner managed property.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/628-boulder-cir-dayton-nv-89403-usa/9f2409d3-c412-4ea3-92fd-599f7378b67b

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5849895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Boulder Circle have any available units?
628 Boulder Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dayton, NV.
What amenities does 628 Boulder Circle have?
Some of 628 Boulder Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Boulder Circle currently offering any rent specials?
628 Boulder Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Boulder Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Boulder Circle is pet friendly.
Does 628 Boulder Circle offer parking?
Yes, 628 Boulder Circle does offer parking.
Does 628 Boulder Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Boulder Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Boulder Circle have a pool?
No, 628 Boulder Circle does not have a pool.
Does 628 Boulder Circle have accessible units?
No, 628 Boulder Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Boulder Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Boulder Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Boulder Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 628 Boulder Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dayton Apartments with Garage
Dayton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Fernley, NVSun Valley, NV
Carson City, NVIncline Village, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno