Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

5 Road 3787 Available 04/10/20 Gorgeous Home with a HUGE Shop! - You don't want to miss this amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath custom home! Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from your front door, entertain in your formal dining room and pass-through kitchen, or relax in the tastefully landscaped, fenced backyard. Property also provides a 3 car garage, plus a huge detached 4 car garage for your extra toys or storage.



CALL today to schedule a showing of the home at (505) 398-0670 QUESTIONS? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434.



Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more.



School Districts: Esperanza Elementary/Mesa View Middle School/ Piedra Vista High School



*Approximately 2167 SQFT



No Cats Allowed



