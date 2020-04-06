All apartments in San Juan County
5 Road 3787
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

5 Road 3787

5 Road 3787 · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5 Road 3787, San Juan County, NM 87401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Road 3787 · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2167 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
5 Road 3787 Available 04/10/20 Gorgeous Home with a HUGE Shop! - You don't want to miss this amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath custom home! Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from your front door, entertain in your formal dining room and pass-through kitchen, or relax in the tastefully landscaped, fenced backyard. Property also provides a 3 car garage, plus a huge detached 4 car garage for your extra toys or storage.

CALL today to schedule a showing of the home at (505) 398-0670 QUESTIONS? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434.

Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more.

School Districts: Esperanza Elementary/Mesa View Middle School/ Piedra Vista High School

*Approximately 2167 SQFT

Independence Capital Property Management
1515 E 20th St Suite D, Farmington, NM 87401, USA
Phone: +1 505-427-3434

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2588169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Road 3787 have any available units?
5 Road 3787 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Road 3787 have?
Some of 5 Road 3787's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Road 3787 currently offering any rent specials?
5 Road 3787 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Road 3787 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Road 3787 is pet friendly.
Does 5 Road 3787 offer parking?
Yes, 5 Road 3787 offers parking.
Does 5 Road 3787 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Road 3787 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Road 3787 have a pool?
No, 5 Road 3787 does not have a pool.
Does 5 Road 3787 have accessible units?
No, 5 Road 3787 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Road 3787 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Road 3787 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Road 3787 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Road 3787 has units with air conditioning.
