11 Road 2952
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

11 Road 2952

11 Road 5952 · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
Location

11 Road 5952, San Juan County, NM 87410

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11 Road 2952 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,025

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
11 Road 2952 Available 08/12/20 Country Living On a Open Lot! - This is a great 3 bed 2 bath home in the quiet countryside Aztec. This home sports two great decks, the front has a good view of the Colorado mountains. In the home is a large and open kitchen, Washer and Dryer, wood burning fireplace and large closets in each room. A single car carport is also available to keep the elements off the vehicle.

Schools: McCoy Avenue Elementary, C.V. Koogler Middle, Park Avenue Elementary and Aztec High

Dog friendly!
Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

*SQFT is approximate 1,320.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2004282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

