Amenities
11 Road 2952 Available 08/12/20 Country Living On a Open Lot! - This is a great 3 bed 2 bath home in the quiet countryside Aztec. This home sports two great decks, the front has a good view of the Colorado mountains. In the home is a large and open kitchen, Washer and Dryer, wood burning fireplace and large closets in each room. A single car carport is also available to keep the elements off the vehicle.
Schools: McCoy Avenue Elementary, C.V. Koogler Middle, Park Avenue Elementary and Aztec High
Dog friendly!
Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.
Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more
*SQFT is approximate 1,320.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2004282)