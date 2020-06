Amenities

3 bed 2 bath 1400 sq ft home - 3 bed 2 bath 1400 sq ft home is a must see! Home features include: Open floor plan, washer and dryer, attached garage, all kitchen appliances, lots of natural light, spacious master suite, large backyard dog friendly! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Home is in a great location near shopping and close to freeway access, which makes it a short 15-20 minute drive to Albuquerque. Schedule your showing today!



No Cats Allowed



