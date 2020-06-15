617 Ashurst Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great home in a quite cul-de-sac off Municipal - This is a wonderful 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 separated living areas and a sun room. This is a spacious home that is tucked away off of Municipal and provides comfortable living with easy access all over town. The one car garage and fenced back yard adds to the overall package of what this home has to offers.



CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434



Schools: Apache Elementary, Tibbetts Middle School, Farmington High School



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more



Pet friendly!

Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.



Approximate SqFt: 1388



(RLNE2107439)