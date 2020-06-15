All apartments in Farmington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

617 Ashurst Dr.

617 Ashurst Drive · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
Location

617 Ashurst Drive, Farmington, NM 87401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 617 Ashurst Dr. · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great home in a quite cul-de-sac off Municipal - This is a wonderful 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 separated living areas and a sun room. This is a spacious home that is tucked away off of Municipal and provides comfortable living with easy access all over town. The one car garage and fenced back yard adds to the overall package of what this home has to offers.

CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434

Schools: Apache Elementary, Tibbetts Middle School, Farmington High School

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

Pet friendly!
Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.

Approximate SqFt: 1388

(RLNE2107439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Ashurst Dr. have any available units?
617 Ashurst Dr. has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 617 Ashurst Dr. have?
Some of 617 Ashurst Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Ashurst Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
617 Ashurst Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Ashurst Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Ashurst Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 617 Ashurst Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 617 Ashurst Dr. does offer parking.
Does 617 Ashurst Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Ashurst Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Ashurst Dr. have a pool?
No, 617 Ashurst Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 617 Ashurst Dr. have accessible units?
No, 617 Ashurst Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Ashurst Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Ashurst Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Ashurst Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 617 Ashurst Dr. has units with air conditioning.
