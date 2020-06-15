All apartments in Farmington
5401 Cleone Place

5401 Cleone Place · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
Location

5401 Cleone Place, Farmington, NM 87402

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5401 Cleone Place · Avail. Aug 17

$2,400

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2892 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
5401 Cleone Place Available 08/17/20 HUGE 4 Bed, 4 Bath Home - This house has it all! Large 4 bedroom, 4 bath home with 2 living areas. Home sits on over 2 acres of land, and is built for entertaining. Large covered patio, and fire pit make for a great outdoor space. Large master bath with jacuzzi tub.

CALL today to schedule a showing of the home at (505) 398-0670 QUESTIONS? Reach our office at (505)427-3434.

Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

SQ FT Estimated at 2892

School District: Country Club Elementary, Heights Middle School, Piedra Vista High

(RLNE2434864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

