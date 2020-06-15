Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

5401 Cleone Place Available 08/17/20 HUGE 4 Bed, 4 Bath Home - This house has it all! Large 4 bedroom, 4 bath home with 2 living areas. Home sits on over 2 acres of land, and is built for entertaining. Large covered patio, and fire pit make for a great outdoor space. Large master bath with jacuzzi tub.



CALL today to schedule a showing of the home at (505) 398-0670 QUESTIONS? Reach our office at (505)427-3434.



Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com.



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more



SQ FT Estimated at 2892



School District: Country Club Elementary, Heights Middle School, Piedra Vista High



