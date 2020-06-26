4420 Cardon Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful Home with Amazing Views!! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Farmington offers an open concept living room and kitchen. The home has an xeriscaped front yard and a landscaped backyard that would be great for entertaining. The garage has plenty of room for extra storage. This home is located in a quite, highly desirable area and won't last long.



CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434



Schools: Ladera Elementary, Hermosa Middle School, Farmington High School



Pet friendly!

Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com.



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more.



360 Video tour available.



*SQFT is approximate 3,396.



* Stock Photos



