Farmington, NM
4420 Cardon Dr.
4420 Cardon Dr.

4420 Cardon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4420 Cardon Drive, Farmington, NM 87401

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Home with Amazing Views!! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Farmington offers an open concept living room and kitchen. The home has an xeriscaped front yard and a landscaped backyard that would be great for entertaining. The garage has plenty of room for extra storage. This home is located in a quite, highly desirable area and won't last long.

CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434

Schools: Ladera Elementary, Hermosa Middle School, Farmington High School

Pet friendly!
Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more.

360 Video tour available.

*SQFT is approximate 3,396.

* Stock Photos

(RLNE1869580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Cardon Dr. have any available units?
4420 Cardon Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, NM.
What amenities does 4420 Cardon Dr. have?
Some of 4420 Cardon Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 Cardon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Cardon Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Cardon Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4420 Cardon Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4420 Cardon Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4420 Cardon Dr. offers parking.
Does 4420 Cardon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 Cardon Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Cardon Dr. have a pool?
No, 4420 Cardon Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4420 Cardon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4420 Cardon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Cardon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4420 Cardon Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4420 Cardon Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4420 Cardon Dr. has units with air conditioning.
