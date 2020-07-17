All apartments in Farmington
401 San Medina Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

401 San Medina Ave.

401 San Medina Avenue · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 San Medina Avenue, Farmington, NM 87401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 401 San Medina Ave. · Avail. Aug 19

$1,025

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1434 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
401 San Medina Ave. Available 08/19/20 Garden lover? - Large 3 bedroom home on a corner lot is beautifully landscaped with rose bushes and located in a highly desirable area.The home features an updated kitchen and provides a ton of living space with 2 living areas, a eat-in kitchen with dining area, large enclosed sun room and a indoor storage/craft room. Backyard is equipped with 2 storage sheds and additional parking. If this calls you call us now!

CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule a showing. QUESTIONS? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434.

Dog Friendly/No cats
Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

Nearby schools: Ladera Elementary, Hermosa Middle School, Farmington High School

Long term lease - 12 month min.

Approx. SqFt: 1434

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4218775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 San Medina Ave. have any available units?
401 San Medina Ave. has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 San Medina Ave. have?
Some of 401 San Medina Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 San Medina Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
401 San Medina Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 San Medina Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 San Medina Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 401 San Medina Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 401 San Medina Ave. offers parking.
Does 401 San Medina Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 San Medina Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 San Medina Ave. have a pool?
No, 401 San Medina Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 401 San Medina Ave. have accessible units?
No, 401 San Medina Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 401 San Medina Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 San Medina Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 San Medina Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 401 San Medina Ave. has units with air conditioning.
