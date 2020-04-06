All apartments in Farmington
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

3900 N. Butler Unit #205

3900 North Butler Avenue · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
Location

3900 North Butler Avenue, Farmington, NM 87401

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3900 N. Butler Unit #205 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3900 N. Butler Unit #205 Available 04/22/20 Very Nice Southwest Town Home!! - This property is located right off Butler giving quick and easy access all throughout town. It is a very well kept, one story town home with high ceilings, two large bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage.

CALL today to schedule a showing of the home at (505) 398-0670 QUESTIONS? Reach our office at (505)427-3434.

Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more.

SQFT Estimated at 1125

Farmington High School- Northeast Elementary- Hermosa Middle School

(RLNE4764068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

