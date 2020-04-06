Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3900 N. Butler Unit #205 Available 04/22/20 Very Nice Southwest Town Home!! - This property is located right off Butler giving quick and easy access all throughout town. It is a very well kept, one story town home with high ceilings, two large bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage.



CALL today to schedule a showing of the home at (505) 398-0670 QUESTIONS? Reach our office at (505)427-3434.



Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/wMOVeha7HTqc.



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more.



SQFT Estimated at 1125



Farmington High School- Northeast Elementary- Hermosa Middle School



