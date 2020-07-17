All apartments in Farmington
1620 E. 21st St.

1620 East 21st Street · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1620 East 21st Street, Farmington, NM 87401

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1620 E. 21st St. · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Coming Soon! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is calling your name! The garage has been converted for an extra living space, with built in cabinets. Both bedrooms are large and offer plenty of space. The back yard is fenced, with a covered patio for summer barbecuing!

No pets.

Schools: Farmington High School, Hermosa Middle School, Northeast Elementary

CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more

SQ FT is approximate 1226.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

