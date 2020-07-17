1620 E. 21st St.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Coming Soon! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is calling your name! The garage has been converted for an extra living space, with built in cabinets. Both bedrooms are large and offer plenty of space. The back yard is fenced, with a covered patio for summer barbecuing!



No pets.



Schools: Farmington High School, Hermosa Middle School, Northeast Elementary



CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing.



Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more



SQ FT is approximate 1226.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881399)