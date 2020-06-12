All apartments in Farmington
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

1611 E. 21st St.

1611 East 21st Street · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
Location

1611 East 21st Street, Farmington, NM 87401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1611 E. 21st St. · Avail. Jun 29

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1652 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
1611 E. 21st St. Available 06/29/20 Fresh and Spacious! Don't Miss This One! - This 3 bedroom triplex with a single car garage is waiting for you! Close to Defined Fitness, Durango Joe's and many other great spots! If you want new, this is your place with new carpet in the bedrooms and hard flooring in the living room, kitchen and dinning room and paint throughout! The single car garage is deep and allows for great storage or even longer vehicles.

*Dogs Welcome *No cats.

Schools: Farmington High School, Hermosa Middle School, Northeast Elementary

CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing.

*Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com.

SQ FT is approximate 1652.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3305077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

