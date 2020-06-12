Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage gym carpet

1611 E. 21st St. Available 06/29/20 Fresh and Spacious! Don't Miss This One! - This 3 bedroom triplex with a single car garage is waiting for you! Close to Defined Fitness, Durango Joe's and many other great spots! If you want new, this is your place with new carpet in the bedrooms and hard flooring in the living room, kitchen and dinning room and paint throughout! The single car garage is deep and allows for great storage or even longer vehicles.



*Dogs Welcome *No cats.



Schools: Farmington High School, Hermosa Middle School, Northeast Elementary



CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing.



*Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com.



SQ FT is approximate 1652.



