Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1220 Cooper Street

1220 Cooper Street · (505) 325-2100
Location

1220 Cooper Street, Farmington, NM 87401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1220 Cooper Street · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED 3 Bed/ 2 Bath with RV/BOAT PARKING!!! - A one of a kind home with everything you can think of!! This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and offers a large living room, dining area, kitchen, large fenced backyard with RV/Boat covered parking, front/back yard has (rock) landscape easy to maintain. Property is located West of Butler Ave across from JC Park. Please contact CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty and schedule a viewing of the property at (505) 325 2100.

Option A
3-12 month lease
Monthly Rent: $1700 + City Utilities, Basic Internet and Basic Cable (included)
Security Deposit: $1700

Option B
12-month lease
Monthly Rent: $1300 + City Utilities
Security Deposit: $1300

Application Fee: $40.00 per adult (Apply at https://www.century21sowesco.com/rentals)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5036567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

