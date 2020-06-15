1220 Cooper Street

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED 3 Bed/ 2 Bath with RV/BOAT PARKING!!! - A one of a kind home with everything you can think of!! This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and offers a large living room, dining area, kitchen, large fenced backyard with RV/Boat covered parking, front/back yard has (rock) landscape easy to maintain. Property is located West of Butler Ave across from JC Park. Please contact CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty and schedule a viewing of the property at (505) 325 2100.
Option A
3-12 month lease
Monthly Rent: $1700 + City Utilities, Basic Internet and Basic Cable (included)
Security Deposit: $1700
Option B
12-month lease
Monthly Rent: $1300 + City Utilities
Security Deposit: $1300
Application Fee: $40.00 per adult (Apply at https://www.century21sowesco.com/rentals)
Apply at CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty
4801 N. Butler Ste. 4000
Farmington, NM 87401
Theresa McBee #16792
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5036567)