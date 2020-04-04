All apartments in Farmington
Find more places like 1003 Hall Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmington, NM
/
1003 Hall Place
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

1003 Hall Place

1003 Hall Place · (505) 436-3691 ext. 1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Farmington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1003 Hall Place, Farmington, NM 87401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1003 Hall Place · Avail. now

$615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1003 Hall Place Available 05/12/20 1 Bedroom Unit with a Backyard! - Take the time to look at this centrally located home in Farmington. Great location for easy access to all amenities. There is a large, fenced backyard and private driveway.

Water/Sewer/Trash included, Gas/Electric included with a cap of $75.00 per month.

CALL (505) 398-0670 to schedule your showing. Questions? Reach our office at (505) 427-3434

Pet friendly!
Pets are upon approval of the owner. Approved pets with additional rent of $25.00 per pet, per month, and a pet application/risk management fee will apply. If you have a pet/animal please go to this link: https://icpm.petscreening.com.

Please note an additional $24.95/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including HVAC filter delivery, Free Online Payments, Maintenance Scheduling, Free Credit Reporting and much more.

School District: McKinley Elementary, Tibbetts Middle School and Farmington High

Approximate SqFt: 440

(RLNE2917808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Hall Place have any available units?
1003 Hall Place has a unit available for $615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1003 Hall Place have?
Some of 1003 Hall Place's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Hall Place currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Hall Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Hall Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Hall Place is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Hall Place offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Hall Place does offer parking.
Does 1003 Hall Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Hall Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Hall Place have a pool?
No, 1003 Hall Place does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Hall Place have accessible units?
No, 1003 Hall Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Hall Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Hall Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Hall Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1003 Hall Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1003 Hall Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Farmington 2 BedroomsFarmington 3 Bedrooms
Farmington Apartments with BalconyFarmington Apartments with Parking
Farmington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durango, CO
Cortez, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Fort Lewis College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity