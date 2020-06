Amenities

pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool

Sunny and bright California ranch located on a quiet street. This home offers 3 nicely sized bedrooms and 2 new bathrooms. Spacious living room with new beautifully tiled fireplace, kitchen with plenty of cabinets and SS appliances, lower level family room with new exquisite fireplace and mantel. Enjoy Waldwick's shopping, restaurants, town pool, and county park. Close to NY transit (bus & train) and Traphagen's Blue Ribbon School. Not a drive by. No Pets, no smoking!