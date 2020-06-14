30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Somerset, NJ
Not many towns can claim the illustrious Meryl Streep as one of their own! Before making it big Streep was a waitress at Hotel Somerset, proving that even multiple Oscar-winning actresses have true blue Jersey hometown roots.
Located within Franklin Township with a population just past the 22,000 mark, Somerset is a densely urban area. The climate tends to be hot and humid during the summer months and the winter is usually mild and cool. However, this is not a hard and fast rule as Mother Nature is so fond of showing us! Somerset has a profusion of museums, county gardens, excellent farm-to-table restaurants and world renowned beaches all tucked into one small but thriving area of the Garden State. See more
Finding an apartment in Somerset that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.