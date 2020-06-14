Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Somerset, NJ

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,710
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
Contact for Availability
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,299
2450 sqft
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
2500 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,510
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,698
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
South Plainfield
9 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,696
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,745
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1294 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
Bound Brook
15 Units Available
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
12 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
$
22 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,889
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 Howard St
109 Howard Street, New Brunswick, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available 06/15/20 109 Howard st - Property Id: 299431 Come check out this freshly updated house in the heart of New Brunswick. Freshly painted and renovated. Call now or you can apply via the link below. https://secure.weimark.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
573 Bridgewater Ave
573 Bridgewater Avenue, Finderne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1464 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, renovated kitchen & backyard - Property Id: 292712 4 Bedroom / 2 bath / large living room / large backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292712 Property Id 292712 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5828221)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
South Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
106 Johnson Street
106 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
2050 sqft
Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area -

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
95 SAPPHIRE LN
95 Sapphire Lane, Franklin Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
This spacious condo has a beautifully updated kitchen, and 2 pristine full bathrooms! Impeccably maintained, windows and balcony look out to the wooded walking path, NO parking lot view here! Washer/dryer IN UNIT.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
158 HOPKINSON AVE
158 Hopkinson Avenue, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to a prime located nice and cozy two bedroom rail-road style + backyard access. Freshly painted & Most of the unit has been renovated, New flooring, new baseboard heating, Window treatments included, new bathroom vanity.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Watchung
12 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,681
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Somerset, NJ

Not many towns can claim the illustrious Meryl Streep as one of their own! Before making it big Streep was a waitress at Hotel Somerset, proving that even multiple Oscar-winning actresses have true blue Jersey hometown roots.

Located within Franklin Township with a population just past the 22,000 mark, Somerset is a densely urban area. The climate tends to be hot and humid during the summer months and the winter is usually mild and cool. However, this is not a hard and fast rule as Mother Nature is so fond of showing us! Somerset has a profusion of museums, county gardens, excellent farm-to-table restaurants and world renowned beaches all tucked into one small but thriving area of the Garden State. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Somerset, NJ

Finding an apartment in Somerset that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

