44 Apartments for rent in Somerset, NJ with garage
Not many towns can claim the illustrious Meryl Streep as one of their own! Before making it big Streep was a waitress at Hotel Somerset, proving that even multiple Oscar-winning actresses have true blue Jersey hometown roots.
Located within Franklin Township with a population just past the 22,000 mark, Somerset is a densely urban area. The climate tends to be hot and humid during the summer months and the winter is usually mild and cool. However, this is not a hard and fast rule as Mother Nature is so fond of showing us! Somerset has a profusion of museums, county gardens, excellent farm-to-table restaurants and world renowned beaches all tucked into one small but thriving area of the Garden State. See more
Somerset apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.