Somerset County, NJ
3027 KING CT
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:32 PM

3027 KING CT

3027 King Court · (908) 754-1500
Location

3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ 08812

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room. Hardwood floors, 2 laundry rooms, granite counters, newer stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace. 3 bedrooms have walk in closets. Built in speakers and built in tv cable above fireplace. New carpet being installed and 2 brand new bathrooms before new tenant moves in. Includes access to community pool, play ground and tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 KING CT have any available units?
3027 KING CT has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3027 KING CT have?
Some of 3027 KING CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 KING CT currently offering any rent specials?
3027 KING CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 KING CT pet-friendly?
No, 3027 KING CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 3027 KING CT offer parking?
Yes, 3027 KING CT offers parking.
Does 3027 KING CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 KING CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 KING CT have a pool?
Yes, 3027 KING CT has a pool.
Does 3027 KING CT have accessible units?
No, 3027 KING CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 KING CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 KING CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3027 KING CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3027 KING CT does not have units with air conditioning.
