3027 KING CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room. Hardwood floors, 2 laundry rooms, granite counters, newer stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace. 3 bedrooms have walk in closets. Built in speakers and built in tv cable above fireplace. New carpet being installed and 2 brand new bathrooms before new tenant moves in. Includes access to community pool, play ground and tennis court.