Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

64 Apartments for rent in Ramblewood, NJ with garage

Ramblewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE
805 Augusta Circle, Ramblewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
976 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR CONDO WITH DECK OUT FRONT AND ATTACHED GARAGE ON FIRST FLOOR WITH AUTO OPENER AND PLENTY OF STORAGE AREA. , LOCATED ON GOLF COURSE.LANDLORD PAYS CONDO FEE AND LANDLORD PAYS WATER AND SEWER.
Results within 1 mile of Ramblewood

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11 E AZALEA LANE
11 East Azalea Lane, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
940 sqft
Available and ready for quick occupancy with very rarely available waterfront unit in Birchfield. The unit has water views from every room in the home including deck.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
80 BIDDLE WAY
80 Biddle Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1526 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome available for rent! This home has been freshly painted, newer appliances, and updated flooring thorough out.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
4 LEIGHTON DRIVE
4 Leighton Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Move right into this spacious town-home in the desirable Stonegate community featuring fresh paint, new flooring, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Ramblewood
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
$
13 Units Available
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
43 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
59 Units Available
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the epic story of your life in a picturesque setting. Nestled in amidst a wooded enclave, Jefferson Mount Laurel is a luxury apartment community where modern sophistication and natural beauty blend together to make for a truly unique lifestyle.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
22 Units Available
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1168 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
7 Units Available
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS
125 E Main St, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1139 sqft
Conveniently located on Main Street in historic Marlton, New Jersey. Marlton Gateway Apartments extends an indulgent way of living to this lovely downtown business district.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
$
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,654
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1603 N Bowling Green Dr
1603 North Bowling Green Drive, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2038 sqft
1603 N Bowling Green Dr Available 07/01/20 - Newer Renovation Contemporary Kitchen Finished Hardwood FloorsThru out Central Air Newer Bathrooms Double glazed windows Clothes Washer and Dryer Large Yard Garage More pictures coming soon.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
9 Brighton Dr
9 Brighton Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1876 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home, perfect neighborhood and location - Property Id: 300092 This beautiful 3 bed/2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6 REGENCY COURT
6 Regency Ct, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1753 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Newer Construction Contemporary Townhome. A desirable location for shopping, transportation, library, churches and Synagogues.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6001 NORMANDY DRIVE
6001 Normandy Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1391 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in development of Park Place. This home has a covered patio overlooking the gardens and a one car garage with inside access.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14 E 3RD ST #D
14 West 3rd Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
You're ready to trade your single-family home for a simpler, care-free lifestyle, but you're not ready to compromise your standards of quality and luxury, nor sacrifice the conveniences of an in-town location.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
61 WEAVER DRIVE
61 Weaver Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2262 sqft
Rarely on the market Foxton Model, Orleans largest model in Tanglewood, 2 car garage, over sized kitchen, 2 story family room with gas log fireplace, crown molding, hardwood floor in family room and kitchen new carpet in living room, dining room

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6 NOTTINGHAM WAY
6 Nottingham Way, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2404 sqft
Gorgeous open floor plan offers 2 Story Foyer with 9 foot ceilings which leads into a Formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room for all of those entertaining days.

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
411 Jamestown Ct.
411 Jamestown Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1236 sqft
LeClub Development Mailbox #15 Locks Mastered Updated Townhome in desirable Le Club 1. Home features hardwood floors, two full baths and a one car garage. Townhome also offers washer and dryer, tenant responsible utilities.
City Guide for Ramblewood, NJ

Gobble gobble...wild turkeys take up residence in the parks and along the creeks in this community. Although they seem to go into hiding right around Thanksgiving!

A little under four square miles in size, Ramblewood is a census designated place and an unincorporated community within Mount Laurel Township. It's a part of Burlington County, New Jersey, and as of the 2010 census, the population of this community was 5,907. It's located just off I-295, near Cherry Hill, NJ. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ramblewood, NJ

Ramblewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

