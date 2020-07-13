116 Apartments for rent in Pleasantville, NJ with parking
You just know with a name like "Pleasantville" there's going to be a million things to critique, especially if this place is in NEW JERSEY (see Saturday Night Live for the reference). Surprisingly, though this place isn't so bad. New Jersey has always had a bad reputation for either crime, storm damage or just plain being out in the middle of nowhere. However, Pleasantville isn't like most cities in New Jersey. The whole area is mainly residential with a few businesses peppered throughout. Funny enough, Pleasantville, New Jersey wasn't always recognized by the state. In fact, Pleasantville was originally part of Atlantic County, but lacked real definition, so it wasn't considered a city or a borough until around 1889. However, it wasn't completely accepted into Egg Harbor Township until 1914. Although Pleasantville isn't as big as most cities in New Jersey (the entire area is just under eight square miles,) it does have 5.6 square miles of land, 1.6 square miles of water and 800,000 square miles of attitude. The elevation is pretty low at just seven feet above sea level, so the only thing that homeowners are at risk of is flooding, which doesn't happen often. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pleasantville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.