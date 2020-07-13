Apartment List
116 Apartments for rent in Pleasantville, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pleasantville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
252 MALLARD LANE
252 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
610 London Ct II Ct
610 Linden Ave, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great condo with open floor plan. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. sliding door off living room to porch. Garage, condo has pool. tenant must fill out a background check and credit check. provide financials
Results within 1 mile of Pleasantville

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
613 London Court II
613 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1956 sqft
Large Townhouse with 1956 sq ft of living space. Three Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Large Master Bedroom has extended room for Home Office or Work Out Room. Sliders from the Kitchen to a large 6' vinyl fenced patio area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
207 London Ct
207 London Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
FIRST FLOOR.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasantville
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
16 Units Available
Downtown Atlantic City
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$755
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
750 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
408 N Clarendon
408 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3 week rental from 8/15/20 to 9/5/20 Summer rental for the whole family to enjoy. This Large home is located on a quiet street with lots of privacy and large yard for the kids to play.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
35 East Dr
35 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1802 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ONE MONTH JULY 13TH THROUGH AUGUST 13TH! MARVEN GARDENS BEAUTY WITH RARE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a spacious sunny living room, open dining room and

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
134 Rochelle Ln
134 Rochelle Lane, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom House - Property Id: 59004 This is a beautiful spacious two bedroom house in a great family neighborhood. The kitchen has been remodeled with brand new appliances. The master bedroom is very large with his and her closets.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
20 N Baltimore Ave
20 North Baltimore Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Great Summer Rental.. Three blocks to Beach. Walk Everywhere. Will be fully supplied with all Kitchen Items. Living Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen. Owner will furnish with what tenants need within reason.. July $6,000 August to Labor Day $6,000..

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Monroe Park
1054 N Ohio Ave
1054 North Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Nice and well kept 3 bedroom 2-stry house located just a block away from Dr. MLK Jr School Complex. This home features a nice sized living room, dining area and detached garage for extra storage. Call and schedule your appointment today.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
22 S South Baton Rouge Ave
22 S Baton Rouge Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
7200 Atlantic Ave
7200 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
JULY RENTAL!!! AVAILABLE STARTING JULY 13TH-JULY 31ST.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9614 Monmouth Ave
9614 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE PERFECT SHORE GETAWAY! Owner's pride shows in this adorable & beachy renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with AWESOME OUTDOOR SPACE & A FABULOUS LOCATION in the exciting Marina District of Margate just steps to your favorite restaurants, Steve

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
1 S Plaza Pl
1 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$20,000
A distinctive and grand home with beautifully restored original finishes throughout. 7 bedrooms plus 3 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
2834 Atlantic Ave
2834 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
11th Floor two bedroom corner/end unit with balcony in Brighton Towers in the heart of AC with amazing southern facing views of the city and the bay! Brighton Towers is located directly in front of Tropicana casino which is soon to become part of

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7401 Monmouth Ave
7401 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
BEAUTIFUL RANCH JUST A FEW SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! This bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch features an open layout with hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5515 Suffolk Ct
5515 Suffolk Ct, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Welcome to the DREAM BAY!! A well maintained like new YEARLY RENTAL. Featuring a two bedroom, one bath, washer & dryer, and dinning room area. In a great location close to public transportation, ACME, Ventnor Fire house, and MORE!! Parking available.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5901 Ventnor Ave
5901 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$5,300
WOW!! AMAZING YEARLY RENTAL FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY & JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED & GORGEOUS!! This 3-story home located in the desirable St.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Gold Coast
203 East Drive
203 East Drive, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
Completely renovated, upgraded and modernized to meet all educated buyer's requirements and check every single box! Bay block/East side neighborhood with Bay views! Granite kitchen, polished hardwood floors up and down, totally enclosed Florida room

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
101 S Plaza Place
101 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Live in luxury at the shore! Welcome home to the Plaza located on the boardwalk just a short distance to having your toes in the sand or relaxing poolside. Enjoy all of the amenities the Plaza has to offer...

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
112 S Little Rock Ave
112 South Little Rock Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Have you ever dreamed of working from home and viewing the ocean and beach at the same time? If so this might be the PERFECT rental for you, location location location We are excited to offer someone the opportunity to rent the 2 bedroom and 2

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Atlantic City
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Atlantic Realty Management | Professionally Managed Apartments. Studio, One Bathroom. Recently renovated with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and more. Spacious closets, Foyer, Living room Master Bedroom, bathroom. Large windows throughout apartment.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.
City Guide for Pleasantville, NJ

"I am obsessed with trash TV. I watch all reality shows. I watch all the 'Housewives.' I am a huge fan of 'New Jersey.'" - NeNe Leakes

You just know with a name like "Pleasantville" there's going to be a million things to critique, especially if this place is in NEW JERSEY (see Saturday Night Live for the reference). Surprisingly, though this place isn't so bad. New Jersey has always had a bad reputation for either crime, storm damage or just plain being out in the middle of nowhere. However, Pleasantville isn't like most cities in New Jersey. The whole area is mainly residential with a few businesses peppered throughout. Funny enough, Pleasantville, New Jersey wasn't always recognized by the state. In fact, Pleasantville was originally part of Atlantic County, but lacked real definition, so it wasn't considered a city or a borough until around 1889. However, it wasn't completely accepted into Egg Harbor Township until 1914. Although Pleasantville isn't as big as most cities in New Jersey (the entire area is just under eight square miles,) it does have 5.6 square miles of land, 1.6 square miles of water and 800,000 square miles of attitude. The elevation is pretty low at just seven feet above sea level, so the only thing that homeowners are at risk of is flooding, which doesn't happen often. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pleasantville, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pleasantville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

