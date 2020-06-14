Apartment List
79 Apartments for rent in Pleasantville, NJ with garage

Pleasantville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
250 MALLARD LANE
250 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasantville

1 Unit Available
613 London Court II
613 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1956 sqft
Large Townhouse with 1956 sq ft of living space. Three Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Large Master Bedroom has extended room for Home Office or Work Out Room. Sliders from the Kitchen to a large 6' vinyl fenced patio area.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
7402 Bayshore Dr
7402 Bayshore Drive, Margate City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
A true Margate stunner with tranquil water views on desirable Bayshore Drive. From its custom wainscotting to the garage’s 220 volt electric car charging station, no detail was spared in the 2014 renovation of this six-plus bedroom house.

1 Unit Available
157 Dunlin Ln
157 Dunlin Ln, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2020 sqft
Beautifully- appointed 2 story townhome with view of Lake's Bay; breathtaking sunsets! Upgrades throughout including stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, maple cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasantville

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
1 N New Haven Ave
1 North New Haven Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Large 3 bedroom with sun room & private back deck in great condition. Back yard with use of BBQ and storage for beach chairs & bikes. 2nd floor unit. Less than two blocks to the beach & boards. Walk to stores & restaurants. WIFI is included in rent.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
29 N Hanover Ave
29 North Hanover Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
Available August 9 thru labor day. Come enjoy this gorgeous home 2 1/2 blocks from the beach. So much space to entertain your friends and family. This home has 4 bedrooms with one being a bunk room that both kids and adults will love.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Weymouth Ave
112 S Weymouth Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
THE PERFECT CHIC SUMMER GETAWAY! Feel the ocean breeze and hear the WAVES lapping form this 3 story beach block townhouse with a roof top deck with OCEAN VIEWS! 5 bedrooms, 4.

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
117 N Clarendon Ave
117 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
Charming Cape Cod house just 3 blocks from the beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is spacious and ready for the perfect shore getaway. Located a short distance from the market, Starbucks, and some local hot spots.

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
20 N Baltimore Ave
20 North Baltimore Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Great Summer Rental.. Three blocks to Beach. Walk Everywhere. Will be fully supplied with all Kitchen Items. Living Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen. Owner will furnish with what tenants need within reason.. July 1, 2020-September 7, 2020.

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
100 S Richards Ave
100 South Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEACH BLOCK SUMMER RENTAL!! AVAILABLE WEEKLY IN THE MONTH OF JUNE!! Easy living at the shore in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 full bath garden level home.

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
22 S 22 South Baton Rouge Ave
22 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
9400 Atlantic Ave Ave
9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
1290 sqft
BREATHTAKING DIRECT OCEANFRONT VIEWS FROM THIS 7TH FLOOR LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO. Available June 26th until Labor day. AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS from both bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen.

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
108 N Richards Ave
108 North Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Adorable weekly rental!! Cape cod with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths!! This great home features an eat-in kitchen, front porch, and a FABULOUS BACKYARD with patio!! Driveway for off-street parking.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
220 N Decatur Ave
220 North Decatur Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
Need to shake the winter blues away... Look no further.. Step into this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the heart of Margate Bay District..

Longport
1 Unit Available
4 N Colgate
4 North Colgate Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Location, Location, Location ! Welcome to your Beach Bungalow in the best Port ~ Longport ! Located just 2 blocks and a smig to the beach, steps to Tennis Courts & Beach Headquarters with bath facility and play ground. Great 3 bedroom 2.

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
103 S Frankfort Ave
103 South Frankfort Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
LOCATION - LOCATION-LOCATION!! ONLY 5 HOMES THE OCEAN! BEACH BLOCK OLD WORLD CHARM BEAUTY! NO Need to Drive ANYWHERE with this fabulous location in the Renaissance Section of NORTH BEACH! Relax Away Only Steps from the Boardwalk/Beach and Walking

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
137 S Berkley Square
137 South Berkley Square, Atlantic City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
AUGUST RENTAL!! Stunning BEACH BLOCK Townhouse in Atlantic City. Four spacious bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms, complete with beautiful open-concept living level. Impeccably furnished - you have to see this one to understand.

Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
205 E Arlington Ave
205 Arlington Ave, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Absolute Custom Construction! Builders own home, one lot from bay (views galore) in heart of Linwood's Gold Coast. Lacks no important pre-requisite for the demanding knowledgeable buyer. Top shelf finishes, floor plan for a large/growing family...

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
106 N Newport Ave
106 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
BEAUTIFUL NEWER CONSTRUCTION HOME AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Beautiful flooring and high ceilings in this spacious open floor plan with dining area and gorgeous kitchen! Multiple decks to enjoy to the sea breezes with BAY VIEWS.

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
7103 VENTNOR AVENUE
7103 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2288 sqft
THIS IS $ 3,600 PER WEEK -----NO PETS-------Location, Location, Location, Welcome the beach town of Ventnor. This spacious 4 bedroom/ 3 full bathroom home is 1.

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
426 Canterbury Ct
426 Canterbury Ct, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
IMMACULATE!!! August to August 31... Wonderful bright and airy townhouse with spacious rooms. Full sized laundry room, garage for storage and car and fenced in yard. Front porch, deck off master bedroom.
City Guide for Pleasantville, NJ

"I am obsessed with trash TV. I watch all reality shows. I watch all the 'Housewives.' I am a huge fan of 'New Jersey.'" - NeNe Leakes

You just know with a name like "Pleasantville" there's going to be a million things to critique, especially if this place is in NEW JERSEY (see Saturday Night Live for the reference). Surprisingly, though this place isn't so bad. New Jersey has always had a bad reputation for either crime, storm damage or just plain being out in the middle of nowhere. However, Pleasantville isn't like most cities in New Jersey. The whole area is mainly residential with a few businesses peppered throughout. Funny enough, Pleasantville, New Jersey wasn't always recognized by the state. In fact, Pleasantville was originally part of Atlantic County, but lacked real definition, so it wasn't considered a city or a borough until around 1889. However, it wasn't completely accepted into Egg Harbor Township until 1914. Although Pleasantville isn't as big as most cities in New Jersey (the entire area is just under eight square miles,) it does have 5.6 square miles of land, 1.6 square miles of water and 800,000 square miles of attitude. The elevation is pretty low at just seven feet above sea level, so the only thing that homeowners are at risk of is flooding, which doesn't happen often. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pleasantville, NJ

Pleasantville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

