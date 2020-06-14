/
furnished apartments
79 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palmyra, NJ
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Palmyra
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Fox Chase
43 Units Available
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
1 Bedroom
$1,065
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Be the first to move-in to The Galman Group’s newest community, Algon Flats! Our brand-new garden-style community features modern design elements, all new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as spacious floor plans throughout the community.
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2229 Tulip St
2229 Tulip Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Park setting in the heart of Fishtown - Property Id: 299269 Comfortable and well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family rowhome directly across from Konrad Square park in Fishtown is available for immediate rent.
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2534 E DAUPHIN STREET
2534 East Dauphin Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1184 sqft
Right in the heart of Fishtown on quaint Dauphin St., this updated and impeccably maintained home is the epitome of charm! Walk to everything the vibrant Fishtown neighborhood has to offer. Convenient to transportation and major roadways.
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
1923 E LETTERLY STREET
1923 East Letterly Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1818 sqft
Welcome to 1923 E Letterly Street! Available when you are: 3 story Kensington home with Roof Top Deck over looking the stunning Philadelphia skyline! Natural sunlight fills this 3 story home making for clean bright rooms in this two year old single
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2139 E HAGERT STREET
2139 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Attention to detail and design was paramount in this newly renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with high-end finishes available for immediate lease.
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2609 MEMPHIS STREET
2609 Memphis Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
912 sqft
Delightful rowhouse in Fishtown! This 3bd/1.5ba home is entirely refinished with custom updates. Step through the front door to the open concept living/dining space with hardwood floors throughout and exposed brick walls.
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2049 E HAGERT STREET
2049 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Newly renovated, unique, and furnished Fishtown home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath.
West Kensington
1 Unit Available
2440 KENSINGTON AVE #304
2440 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE CONCESSION!! Welcome to 2440 Kensington Ave -- 2 BD / 2BA brand new apartments. Featuring smart home technology with interactive video intercom, and security cameras throughout.
West Kensington
1 Unit Available
2450 N LEE ST #303
2450 North Lee Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Now offering one month free! Welcome to 2450 N Lee st -- 2 BD / 2BA brand new apartments. Featuring smart home technology with interactive video intercom, and security cameras throughout.
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2120 E YORK STREET
2120 East York Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
650 sqft
The new apartments at 2120 East York Street in Fishtown will end your hunt for a hip, unique urban lifestyle.
Frankford
1 Unit Available
4408 E Wingohocking St
4408 East Wingohocking Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Fresh paint, newly renovated and clean. Available for rent April 1st, move in ready can come furnished or unfurnished. Showings available today. This property will not last long. laundry in unit, first, last & security to move in.
Results within 10 miles of Palmyra
Verified
Logan Square
86 Units Available
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,315
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
936 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
Verified
23 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Verified
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,145
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Verified
Rittenhouse Square
88 Units Available
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,385
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Verified
24 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified
University City
14 Units Available
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,290
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,501
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
Verified
Center City West
10 Units Available
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1052 sqft
Within walking distance to Walnut Street and Rittenhouse Square. Tenants enjoy apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryer, and high-speed internet capability. On-site gym, concierge, and emergency maintenance services.
Verified
Fishtown
71 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
