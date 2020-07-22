Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:20 PM

42 Apartments for rent in Northfield, NJ with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Northfield means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2310 Dolphin Ave
2310 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Nicely maintained, 1 BR 1 Bath condo in this very desirable 55+ community. This unit is on the 3rd floor and has a nice deck overlooking the woods. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable and sewer reimbursement to owner. Gas cooking and forced air heat.
Results within 1 mile of Northfield

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
562 London Court II Ct
562 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1027 sqft
Very nice unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom second story end unit with washer/dryer and 2 balconies in the popular London Court II development of Egg Harbor Twp on the border of Northfield. High cathedral ceilings and carpeting throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
207 London Ct
207 London Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
FIRST FLOOR.
Results within 5 miles of Northfield
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
7 Units Available
New York Avenue
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful Beach House Condominium, mint condition, only a short block to great beach. This beautiful unit has 2 patios for entertainment overlooking a fabulous heated pool for summer fun. Very spacious unit.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Longport
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous furnished winter rental available at the Ocean Front Longport Seaview Condominium located at the "Point" in Longport. Lovely upgraded unit offers a beautifully appointed kitchen and bath and terrific amenities.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Longport
1600 Atlantic Ave
1600 Atlantic Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Fantastic beach block condo! Located on the 1st floor of a 2 story building, this lovely unit overlooks the pool. Situated between 16th & 17th Avenues, this Ocean Bay Condominium is an over-sized unit with an open floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
6100 Boardwalk
6100 Boardwalk, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$7,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer fun in this ocean front bldg. On the Boardwalk, with pool, sundeck, fishing pier and beach. Unit sleeps 4 w/ utilities included. Priced for you to enjoy the summer season right now!

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7907 Atlantic Ave
7907 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
ADORABLE 1ST FLOOR DUPLEX READY TO HOST YOU THIS SUMMER!!! AVAILABLE AUG 1ST THROUGH AUG 15TH!! This pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental comes equipped with a washer/dryer, beach essentials, and a cute back yard with a BBQ grill and shower! Cook

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
252 MALLARD LANE
252 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
236 N Derby
236 N Derby Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2157 sqft
Welcome to the one-of-a-kind double penthouse at Sunset Harbour in Ventnor Heights.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9400 Atlantic Ave
9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean Front Building on the Beach! Exquisite and magnificent, very large completely renovated one bedroom luxury suite. Available Sept. 15, 2020 to May 15, 2021. You have not seen a unit like this with over 50K in custom upgrades.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9600 Atlantic Ave
9600 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate Aug/Sept/Oct 2020 rental in the 9600 Atlantic! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit features spacious open floor plan with tiled floors and wrap around deck with UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS!! Master bedroom with updated private bath

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Really nice 1 bedroom unit with 1 bath. Renovated unit with tile floors and many other features. Unit has balcony overlooking the pool area. Unit has Queen size bed in bedroom and Queen size pull out couch in living area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
111 S Surrey Ave
111 South Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Enjoy the VIEW! Amazing Ocean front building with pool, walk on the boards and eat at the best restaurants. The convenience of the building doesn't get any better! Beautifully updated unit with dishwasher and laundry on the same floor.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
34 Seaview Dr
34 Seaview Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Bayfront living at its absolute best! This gorgeous, newly renovated home has 5 bedrooms and 3.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
553 S SHORE ROAD
553 South Shore Road, Absecon, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
GRAND 3 STORY HOME ON 1/2 ACRE WITH 6 BEDROOMS & 3.
Results within 10 miles of Northfield
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
60 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
23 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
569 Stonewall Drive
569 Stonewall Drive, Smithville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2304 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home Historic Smithville - Property Id: 69490 Spacious 4 bed /3 full bath single family home available 8/1/2020. Eat in kitchen, dark walnut floors in living room and dining room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
100 S Berkley Square
100 South Berkley Square, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1280 sqft
High floor facing AC skyline!!!! Two bedroom split layout...multi year lease is possible!!! Available immediately!! Full service building!!! Spectacular views!! Big wide terrace!! Building is a fantastic place to live!!!!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
3501 Boardwalk
3501 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3501 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
101 S. Raleigh
101 South Raleigh Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$6,000
July and August available in this beach front condo by the shore. The views are great and perfect for a summer get away. Social distance on the balcony and inside the condo. Perfect for a couple to get some quiet time.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
4956 Winterbury Dr
4956 Winterbury Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
Beautiful and quiet Hardings Run II. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse is very convenient to shopping, movies, and the Hamilton Mall. Just minutes from AC Expressway and Atlantic City.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Northfield, NJ

Finding apartments with a pool in Northfield means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Northfield could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

