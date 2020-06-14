Apartment List
/
NJ
/
moorestown lenola
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

82 Apartments for rent in Moorestown-Lenola, NJ with garage

Moorestown-Lenola apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
$
13 Units Available
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14 E 3RD ST #D
14 West 3rd Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
You're ready to trade your single-family home for a simpler, care-free lifestyle, but you're not ready to compromise your standards of quality and luxury, nor sacrifice the conveniences of an in-town location.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
414 W 3RD STREET
414 West 3rd Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
This very well maintained twin lies in desirable Moorestown within walking distance of Main Street. There you will find many great places to eat, shop and relax. Notably clean basement, attic and garage provide ample space for storage.
Results within 5 miles of Moorestown-Lenola
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
43 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
59 Units Available
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the epic story of your life in a picturesque setting. Nestled in amidst a wooded enclave, Jefferson Mount Laurel is a luxury apartment community where modern sophistication and natural beauty blend together to make for a truly unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
$
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,654
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
261 STARBOARD WAY
261 Starboard Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 261 STARBOARD WAY in Burlington County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
9 Brighton Dr
9 Brighton Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1876 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home, perfect neighborhood and location - Property Id: 300092 This beautiful 3 bed/2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6 REGENCY COURT
6 Regency Ct, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1753 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Newer Construction Contemporary Townhome. A desirable location for shopping, transportation, library, churches and Synagogues.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6001 NORMANDY DRIVE
6001 Normandy Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1391 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in development of Park Place. This home has a covered patio overlooking the gardens and a one car garage with inside access.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6 NOTTINGHAM WAY
6 Nottingham Way, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2404 sqft
Gorgeous open floor plan offers 2 Story Foyer with 9 foot ceilings which leads into a Formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room for all of those entertaining days.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
411 Jamestown Ct.
411 Jamestown Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1236 sqft
LeClub Development Mailbox #15 Locks Mastered Updated Townhome in desirable Le Club 1. Home features hardwood floors, two full baths and a one car garage. Townhome also offers washer and dryer, tenant responsible utilities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
72 WINDSOR
72 Windsor Mews, Ellisburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2082 sqft
Great Town home in a great location!! Over 2,000 square feet of living! One of the largest in Windsor Mews! Beautifully Updated Kitchen and bathrooms!! Move in ready. Nice size rooms! Large two story living room makes it bright and open.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11 E AZALEA LANE
11 East Azalea Lane, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
940 sqft
Available and ready for quick occupancy with very rarely available waterfront unit in Birchfield. The unit has water views from every room in the home including deck.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
925 SOCIETY HILL
925 Society Hill, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1362 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom 3 full bath unit with lower level finished basement (family room).

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE
805 Augusta Circle, Ramblewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
976 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR CONDO WITH DECK OUT FRONT AND ATTACHED GARAGE ON FIRST FLOOR WITH AUTO OPENER AND PLENTY OF STORAGE AREA. , LOCATED ON GOLF COURSE.LANDLORD PAYS CONDO FEE AND LANDLORD PAYS WATER AND SEWER.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
80 BIDDLE WAY
80 Biddle Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1526 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome available for rent! This home has been freshly painted, newer appliances, and updated flooring thorough out.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Holmesburg
1 Unit Available
4015 Lansing St
4015 Lansing Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1234 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Renovated kitchen with yard for kids, dog.
City Guide for Moorestown-Lenola, NJ

Our love grew more one summer there. We'd spend our days just driving round old parking lots and neighborhoods, all framed and charmed in Moorestown. (Sun Kil Moon, "Moorestown")

Originally settled by Quakers in 1682 with the sleepy name of Chestertown, Moorestown-Lenola was subsequently renamed after one of its major landowners, Thomas Moore in the mid-1800s. Notably, this well-established city was honored by Money Magazine in 2005 as a top place to live in America, and it is a prestigious neighborhood that takes its historic charm and tree-lined streets very seriously. That said, there are plenty of modern amenities, such as hip coffee shops for your daily caffeine fix, several conveniently-located grocery stores, upscale fitness centers to perfect those all-important yoga poses and beautiful parks tailor-made for walking, jogging or relaxing with a good book. If this rings your bell, but you still need to get in touch with your inner party animal or zero in on something cultural once in awhile, there are many opportunities to do so in the nearby city of Philadelphia. If getting a head start on your summer tan is more your speed, then you'll soon learn the quickest routes to the Jersey shore. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Moorestown-Lenola, NJ

Moorestown-Lenola apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Moorestown-Lenola 1 BedroomsMoorestown-Lenola 2 BedroomsMoorestown-Lenola 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMoorestown-Lenola 3 BedroomsMoorestown-Lenola Accessible ApartmentsMoorestown-Lenola Apartments with Balcony
Moorestown-Lenola Apartments with GarageMoorestown-Lenola Apartments with GymMoorestown-Lenola Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoorestown-Lenola Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMoorestown-Lenola Apartments with ParkingMoorestown-Lenola Apartments with Pool
Moorestown-Lenola Apartments with Washer-DryerMoorestown-Lenola Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoorestown-Lenola Furnished ApartmentsMoorestown-Lenola Pet Friendly PlacesMoorestown-Lenola Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAGlassboro, NJ
Willow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJ
Broomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PAHamilton Square, NJBlue Bell, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University