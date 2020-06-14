82 Apartments for rent in Moorestown-Lenola, NJ with garage
Originally settled by Quakers in 1682 with the sleepy name of Chestertown, Moorestown-Lenola was subsequently renamed after one of its major landowners, Thomas Moore in the mid-1800s. Notably, this well-established city was honored by Money Magazine in 2005 as a top place to live in America, and it is a prestigious neighborhood that takes its historic charm and tree-lined streets very seriously. That said, there are plenty of modern amenities, such as hip coffee shops for your daily caffeine fix, several conveniently-located grocery stores, upscale fitness centers to perfect those all-important yoga poses and beautiful parks tailor-made for walking, jogging or relaxing with a good book. If this rings your bell, but you still need to get in touch with your inner party animal or zero in on something cultural once in awhile, there are many opportunities to do so in the nearby city of Philadelphia. If getting a head start on your summer tan is more your speed, then you'll soon learn the quickest routes to the Jersey shore. See more
Moorestown-Lenola apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.