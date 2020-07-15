/
studio apartments
29 Studio Apartments for rent in Magnolia, NJ
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
20 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
58 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$920
399 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
13 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
1 Unit Available
516 RICHEY AVENUE
516 Richey Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$900
450 sqft
Adorable, renovated studio apartment in convenient location. Features laundry, great closet space and storage! New eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher and full refrigerator, ton of cabinets and counter space, built-in fold-down table.
1 Unit Available
1503 MARLTON PIKE PIKE
1503 New Jersey Highway 70, Barclay, NJ
Studio
$3,200
Three Bay auto repair with three lifts
11 Units Available
Center City East
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,661
518 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
23 Units Available
Washington Square West
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,034
640 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
6 Units Available
Passyunk Square
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,480
450 sqft
This upbeat community offers residents a game room, concierge, fire pit and controlled access. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry are featured inside the apartments. Just moments from the shopping and public transit along Broad Street.
2 Units Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
29 Units Available
Old City
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,465
352 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
40 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
1 Unit Available
Packer Park
1859 Hartranft Street
1859 Hartranft Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$895
400 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Great Packer Park Studio for July or Aug 1st - Property Id: 302996 This cozy studio located on the garden level of the Packer Park Annex. Will be available for a July to Aug 1st move-in date.
1 Unit Available
Washington Square West
1022 Pine St Unit 2R
1022 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,150
Light filled Studio efficiency along beautiful Pine St. Inquire for an immediate link to our video tour. Secure access building with pinpad entry, perfect for amazon deliveries. Well maintained building, previously airbnb's.
1 Unit Available
Old City
45 N 3rd St
45 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$5,417
2600 sqft
Stunning loft in Old City Philadelphia. This office features original exposed brick and natural light with oversized windows featuring fantastic views.
1 Unit Available
Washington Square West
927 Spruce St Apt 2R
927 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,250
600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 927 Spruce Unit-2R is a 400 square foot studio apartment available 9/1/20 for $1,250.00. It offers hardwood floor a newer kitchen, granite counters, dishwasher and central air. The laundry is in the basement. (RLNE5880630)
1 Unit Available
Whitman
649 Durfor street
649 Durfor Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Large commercial space on the busy street. Lots of Foot traffic. - Large commercial space. Mix use. Ceramic tiles on the floor, Central AC, unfinished 1/2 basement, Newly renovated. Zoning Mix use/CMX-2. Triple net. Net Net Net. (RLNE2918976)
1 Unit Available
Queen Village
501 FITZWATER ST
501 Fitzwater Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 501 FITZWATER ST in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Washington Square West
932 PINE ST
932 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
Approximately 1600+ sq ft First Floor office Space in the heart of Washington Square West! This is perfect for office space/ DR's office but easy conversion to just about any use! Featuring large waiting / reception area, 5-6 private treatment rooms.
1 Unit Available
Washington Square West
1122 Spruce St Apt 5D
1122 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,100
350 sqft
1122 Spruce Street Unit-5D is a 400 square foot, studio available 7/1 for $1,100.00. Offering a newer kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer Dryer is in the basement. Heat is included in the rent.
8 Units Available
Queen Village
514 SOUTH STREET
514 South Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,425
235 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 514 SOUTH STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Old City
218-26 ARCH STREET
218-26 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,595
352 sqft
IT'S ALWAYS BETTER AT THE TOP! This just released, and off the charts STUDIO residence, at 218 ARCH STREET offers the ultimate OLD CITY views.
1 Unit Available
204 W ROUTE 38
204 Rt 38, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Studio
$2,500
Unbelievable location!! Professional office space with lighted sign on a major highway and close to major shopping & 295 & the Turnpike. 2 available separate units.
