1 bedroom apartments
26 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Longport, NJ
Longport
1600 Atlantic Ave
1600 Atlantic Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Fantastic beach block condo! Located on the 1st floor of a 2 story building, this lovely unit overlooks the pool. Situated between 16th & 17th Avenues, this Ocean Bay Condominium is an over-sized unit with an open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Longport
Margate City
9400 Atlantic Ave
9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
913 sqft
Ocean Front Building on the Beach! Exquisite and magnificent, very large completely renovated one bedroom luxury suite. Available Sept. 15, 2020 to May 15, 2021. You have not seen a unit like this with over 50K in custom upgrades.
Margate City
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
Really nice 1 bedroom unit with 1 bath. Renovated unit with tile floors and many other features. Unit has balcony overlooking the pool area. Unit has Queen size bed in bedroom and Queen size pull out couch in living area.
Margate City
9201 Atlantic Ave
9201 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$13,500
Beautiful 1 bedroom condo that's just a hop, skip and jump to the Beach! Oceanview from living room! Close to everything!! Available Md-Ld for $13,500 or July 1st to LD for $11,500.
Margate City
9211 Monmouth Ave
9211 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$925
Many improvements made by Landlord. Building recently painted and well maintained. Convenient location in the heart of Margate. Heat and Hot Water are Included in rent. Coin operated washer and dryer on premises.
Results within 5 miles of Longport
New York Avenue
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
625 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.
2310 Dolphin Ave
2310 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Nicely maintained, 1 BR 1 Bath condo in this very desirable 55+ community. This unit is on the 3rd floor and has a nice deck overlooking the woods. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable and sewer reimbursement to owner. Gas cooking and forced air heat.
Lower Chelsea
101 S Plaza Place
101 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Live in luxury at the shore! Welcome home to the Plaza located on the boardwalk just a short distance to having your toes in the sand or relaxing poolside. Enjoy all of the amenities the Plaza has to offer...
Lower Chelsea
111 S Surrey Ave
111 South Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Enjoy the VIEW! Amazing Ocean front building with pool, walk on the boards and eat at the best restaurants. The convenience of the building doesn't get any better! Beautifully updated unit with dishwasher and laundry on the same floor.
Lower Chelsea
101 S. Raleigh
101 South Raleigh Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$7,000
July and August available in this beach front condo by the shore. The views are great and perfect for a summer get away. Social distance on the balcony and inside the condo. Perfect for a couple to get some quiet time.
Lower Chelsea
3829 Atlantic Ave
3829 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
Beautifully renovated ground floor one bedroom located directly across from the new Stockton College and one block to the Beach and Boardwalk in Lower Chelsea!
Lower Chelsea
14 N Weymouth Ave
14 North Weymouth Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Beautiful newly renovated property just steps away from the new movie theater, stores, restaurants, and park by the bay.
Lower Chelsea
27 N Annapolis Ave Ave
27 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
616 sqft
Nice and well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd Fl apartment in Bayview Condos! Located in the Lower Chelsea Section of Atlantic City, and just a short walk to the beach and local transportation.
727 Black Horse Pike
727 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$890
Beautiful 1 bedroom - 1 bath townhouse style END UNIT condo!!! Very convenient to almost everything. Very close to bus stop. Subject to approval. Tenant responsible for security deposit and utilities. We have more!
Lower Chelsea
101 S Bartram
101 South Bartram Place, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$14,000
BEACH BLOCK FULL SUMMER RENTAL!! Enjoy your beautiful summer mornings with a cup of coffee, and take a look at the stars at night on the rear back patio. This garden level apartment is beach block just steps away from the boardwalk.
212 Mt Vernon Ave Ave
212 Mount Vernon Avenue, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2nd floor of duplex located in the heart of town. Perfect unit for 2 adults, updated bathroom, newer carpets, washer and dryer. Bonus room on 3rd floor for extra living space. Close to transportation and bike path.
Lower Chelsea
3817 Ventnor
3817 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
489 sqft
Relax, play, work from home with beautiful views of the city and shoreline. Recent updates completed on this one bedroom balcony unit. The location provides easy access to bus lines, beach and bay, local eateries, casinos and Stockton.
Lower Chelsea
4501 ATLANTIC Ave
4501 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$700
Adorable studio just a block from the beach! Recently renovated apartment waiting for it's new tenant. Well kept building, great neighborhood. Great credit and tenant history required! Near University. Security deposit is 1.5 month rent.
Results within 10 miles of Longport
Downtown Atlantic City
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!
Chelsea
3417 Ventnor Ave
3417 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
Super Cottage by the shore! 1 bedroom, renovated, private one level living space, close to Stockton University a block to the beach and boardwalk! Tenants need great credit and background.
6825 Old Egg Harbor Road
6825 Old Egg Harbor Rd, Atlantic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
No pets allowed. Available 08/01/2020. Conveniently located condo is just a few blocks to all major roadways for easy access to commuting. Rear deck provides a private get away with wooded view.
Uptown Atlantic City
60 N Maine Ave
60 North Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
460 sqft
VERY SAFE BUILDING WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY IN RESIDENTIAL AREA. FANTASTIC LOCATION DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN AND BOARDWALK. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM YOUR THIRD FLOOR STUDIO BALCONY.
Chelsea
2628 Atlantic Avuene
2628 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$775
Totally renovated. Shows exceptionally well. Nice area. 2 blocks to beach.Near shopping, restaurants and transportation. Come see!!
Downtown Atlantic City
143 S South Carolina Ave
143 South South Carolina Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Beautiful well kept apartment building just steps away from the boardwalk and beach! Multiple Units available, including a first floor please reach out for more information!
