Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:01 PM

161 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Englewood, NJ

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,600 in Englewood is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to as... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
2 Units Available
Ridgefield Park
Maple Court
25 Teaneck Road, Ridgefield Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come to Maple Court Apartments and see if we have the apartment for you. We offer new euro-style kitchens with new appliances such as microwaves, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton Arms
215 Clinton Place, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Clinton Arms your home base for an easy commute to New York City via express buses or trains, both within walking distance from this Fairmount location. By car, Routes 4, 17, 95 and the Garden State Parkway are easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
2 Units Available
Mary Garden
211 Mary Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
We offer spacious apartments, heat and hot water and offers easy access greet at your door step and get in new York city in less 30 minutes you also have access to all major routes and nearby shopping malls neighborhood restaurants and supermarkets
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Getty Square
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
935 sqft
Located in the Yonkers Waterfront District, near Hudson River. Renovated historical building with on-site laundry, elevator access and reserved parking. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bright interiors, modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated April 24 at 09:39 PM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with contemporary lighting, kitchen bars, hardwood flooring, and glass-fronted showers. Located across the street from the Harlem River, with water and city views. Pre-war building with elevator and laundry facilities.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Mott Haven
352 E 141 St St 6D
352 E 141st St, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Unit 6D Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Near All Major Transformation - Property Id: 324764 Easy to get to Manhattan only minutes away. Near all shopping and transportation. Very kept and well maintained building. Looking for good tenants.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Getty Square
70 ASHBUTON AVE
70 Ashburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,550
613 sqft
South Yonkers (SoYo) Luxury Units - Property Id: 270517 Good Day, Wonderful, we are so glad that you made the decision to make the nest step.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Getty Square
95 Ravine Ave
95 Ravine Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
725 sqft
Ravine Ave Modern Apartments - Property Id: 270537 Hello! We are so glad that you decided to take the next step. Thank you for your interest in applying for 95 Ravine Avenue. Your Future in Living Starts Here.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Anderson St 13
50 Anderson Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,574
326 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 318864 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Elevator building *Heat and hot water included *Hardwood Floors *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Laundry

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
46 Anderson St 38
46 Anderson Street, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,249
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 300919 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Laundry in building *Heat and hot water included *Spacious and airy *Closet space *Tons of sunlight *Tiles in bathroom *Hardwood flooring *Plenty of

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Palisade Terrace
1450 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 BR CONDO with POOL - Property Id: 294442 GREAT LOCATION. NICE SIZE 1BR ON 4TH FLOOR WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (ELECTRICITY, HEAT, HOT WATER ). CLOSE TO ALL AND EASY COMMUTE TO NYC. ON-SITE SUPER, 24HR DOORMAN, SWIMMING POOL.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Nodine Hill
54 Maple St A
54 Maple St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Westchester County Apartments - Property Id: 277332 This inventory of units rotates on a daily basis. Units are renovated, clean, and ready to move in.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Ferry
406-444 LIBERTY ST 23
406-444 Liberty Street, Little Ferry, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
LENOX LIBERTY LLC - Property Id: 291996 ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH ONE PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/406-444-liberty-st-little-ferry-nj-unit-23/291996 Property Id 291996 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5936910)

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Yonkers
18 Warburton Ave
18 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near The Waterfront, 1br...Just $1500. Elevator Building..Big Space Call (347) 825-4199 (RLNE4099437)

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3810 Greystone Ave
3810 Greystone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Huge, 950+ Square Feet 1br With Big, Sweeping Foyer, 5 Closets, Eat in Kitchen. Elevator and Laundry In Building. Walking distance to #1 Train. To see..call 347-825-4199 (RLNE3992395)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Palisades Park
214 11th STreet
214 11th Street, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1450 sqft
1450ft2 large one bedroom available for rent New appliances, recently renovated Kitchen and just renovated Bathroom. Water is included, tenant responsible for electric and gas.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Nodine Hill
71 Chestnut Street
71 Chestnut Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
text or call agent for showings 914-438-7529

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Kingsbridge
4582 Manhattan Colleg Parkway
4582 Manhattan College Parkway, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,450
Spacious studio apartment available in Riverdale! This charming Pre-War residence has hardwood floors, southern exposures, Renovated kitchen in addition to contemporary bath.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Inwood
549 Isham Street
549 Isham Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Incredible Inwood 1 Bedroom! * Huge Living Room w/ 2 Windows * Ceiling Fan * Large Windowed Separate Kitchen * Tons of Cabinet & Counter Space * Full Gas Stove * Full Bath * Stunning Hardwood Floors Throughout * Heat & Hot Water Included * No Fee!

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
200 Dyckman Street
200 Dyckman Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,554
Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent No Fee, Large 1 Bedroom Now Available.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
9017 BERGENWOOD AVE
9017 Bergenwood Ave, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
503 sqft
Modern One bedroom condo in upper North Bergen, near Bergen County. Coin operated washer and dryer in building. No Pets. Will do credit check. Move in fees: $50 Application fee+ 1.5 Security + 1 Month rent. Heat and hot water included.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
9009 Durham Ave
9009 Durham Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
SPOTLESS 2ND FLOOR UNIT WITH UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH. CLOSE TO NYC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPS AND MINUTES TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN RENT.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlem
423 W 146th St
423 West 146th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,600
This townhouse studio comes with its own additional storage space. Located on a beautiful, quiet, tree lined street. This unit features an exposed brick wall, hard wood floors and lots of sunlight. Private entrance is located on street level.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Getty Square
91 Elm St
91 Elm Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
575 sqft
Welcome to 91 Elm St Apartments This building is located steps away from the historic downtown Yonkers and offers the luxury of being conveniently located near all means of transportation & major highways. Each unit has been immaculately remolded.
City Guide for Englewood, NJ

"Englewood, up to no good, what?!" (Kat Dennings, "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist)

There is some dispute over the origin of the name "Englewood". At any rate, this New Jersey city is now home to nearly 30,000 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,600 in Englewood, NJ

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,600 in Englewood is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,600 in Englewood in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,600 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

