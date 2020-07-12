110 Apartments for rent in Clementon, NJ with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
26 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Results within 1 mile of Clementon
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 26 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Emerald Ridge Apartments
101 E Gibbsboro Rd, Lindenwold, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
785 sqft
Spacious units with dens in select apartments, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and is close to public transportation, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Timber Ridge Townhomes is a picturesque village you will love to call home. Located on a beautifully tree-lined street in a quiet residential community, Timber Ridge Townhomes offers spacious homes and deluxe amenities on gorgeous grounds.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5 N ARLINGTON AVENUE
5 North Arlington Avenue, Berlin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2543 sqft
Step into this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. This unit was renovated from top to bottom.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
16 GLENWOOD DRIVE
16 Glenwood Drive, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1268 sqft
Available Immediately!! Spacious newly renovated 2 story condo features 3 bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths, Gorgeous kitchen with all new appliances, New bathrooms and lighting fixtures throughout, Plenty of storage and laundry located on 1st floor,
Results within 5 miles of Clementon
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
$
57 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$955
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
784 sqft
Quiet and Convenient Residential Living.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 06:22pm
11 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$920
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 7 at 05:07pm
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1387 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 06:42pm
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14 JACAMAR DRIVE
14 Jacamar Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1554 sqft
Must see this beautiful bright newly renovated home for lease. This high end kitchen has granite countertops and an island with seating. New appliances including the garbage disposal , washer/dryer and hot water heater.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE
15 Gettysburg Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1801 sqft
great home... lots of storage in attic and 2 car garage and finished basement . burglar alarm , back yard features deck nice yard , quiet street not a main street . non smoking home .

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
240 MORRIS AVE
240 Morris Avenue, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
855 sqft
This Blackwood rental home is a side-by-side twin with driveway parking and big back yard. The living room has lots of windows for natural light. Off of the living room is the largest of the 3 bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2067 ERIAL ROAD
2067 Erial Rd, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1474 sqft
Completely renovated sprawling 4 bed, 2 bath Rancher sitting on an over sized lot. Home features upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, laminate flooring, new carpeting, paint, heater, and air conditioner.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1 FLAMINGO COURT
1 Flamingo Court, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1396 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome with a 1 car garage and a large yard. This home has plenty of space with a nice sized family room with fireplace, formal living and dining areas and an updated eat-in kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE
4014 Hermitage Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1621 sqft
This home is located in Voorhees in the desirable Hermitage Town home development.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1607 Huntingdon Mews
1607 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms & dining room. Close to grocery stores,outlet,banks,restaurants,parks & more. All rooms have natural lighting Coming in from all windows.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13 YORK TERRACE
13 York Terrace, Camden County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2440 sqft
Brick front 2-story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial is situated on a wooded cul-de-sac lot and features an additional In-Law Suite with its own separate ramp entrance, its own full ceramic tiled bath, separate gas heat and central air.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
23 HONEYSUCKLE DRIVE
23 Honeysuckle Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2119 sqft
Beautiful single family home located at the beginning of a cul-de-sac. Tons of privacy, woods backing the home. Executive-style living, this home is immaculate! Partially furnished at tenant's discretion.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Clementon, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clementon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

