42 Apartments for rent in Bradley Gardens, NJ with parking
Bradley Gardens in New Jersey is an unincorporated area located within Bridgewater Township, in Somerset County, New Jersey. That sounds complicated but what it means simply is that Bradley Gardens has not been designated a city or town. There is also a population of approximately 14,206 as of the 2010 U.S. census. The average temperature in Bradley Gardens is 50.83F which is rather cool, with June, July and August rising into the 80s. The summer months also have the highest precipitation figures, which mean the summers are hot and sticky. Of course, winter sees snowfalls and the change of seasons is a special joy to the residents. Fall sees the knitting needles emerge and the winter woollies are aired. Soup recipes are exchanged and there is much preparation making sure the houses are properly insulated against the coming cold. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bradley Gardens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.