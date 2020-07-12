42 Apartments for rent in Bradley Gardens, NJ with parking

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Lane, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Fabulous opportunity to rent a FULLY furnished home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.

1 of 1

Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
31 Danberry Ln, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Fabulous opportunity to rent a Fully furnished home with 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.
Results within 1 mile of Bradley Gardens

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
65 2ND AVE
65 2nd Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautifully updated Colonial with front porch, new bamboo floors thru out, updated baths, new appliances & so much more just minutes to trains to NYC FOR RENT! Enjoy sipping lemonade on the adorable front porch of this spacious home ready to move

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
1100 New Jersey 28
1100 Easton Turnpike, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live in a charming fully-renovated cottage-like house in historic North Branch (on the border of Somerville & Branchburg). Why live in a tiny apt.
Results within 5 miles of Bradley Gardens
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,860
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9 TANSY CT
9 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
888 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, turnkey,1st floor end unit. CAN BE UNFURNISHED. 2 BR, 2 Bath, king size master, 2 singles in 2nd BR. Private patio.Shopping just moments away.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
18 ENCAMPMENT DR
18 Encampment Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1026 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom unit with patio in the Crestmont Hills section of the Hills - overlooking peaceful undeveloped woods. Convenient central location for commuters.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
28 STEVENS COURT
28 Stevens Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
LOVELY SUNNY 2 BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE HILLS. BEAUTIFUL VIEW. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ NEWER RANGE/OVEN, KITCHEN HOOD. NEWER DISHWASHER & STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR.NEWER A/C & FURNACE. NEWER WASHER & DRYER.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
74 WENDOVER CT
74 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Sunny, 2nd floor unit. Vaulted ceilings, lots of (newer) windows,granite counters, updated bathroom with radiant floor heating, ceiling fan, skylight. Includes (4k) TV. Photos are from prior listing. Washer dryer in unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6 WESCOTT RD
6 Wescott Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1063 sqft
Very rare end unit B model! NO FEE to tenant! Enjoy the 2 master bedrooms, one on each floor. Energy efficient windows, heating & cooling. No smoking! Access to pool, exercise room & tennis court.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
16 WENDOVER CT
16 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2BD/2BA updated second floor end-unit with direct access to the garage. Open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, high ceiling & wall of windows offering great natural lighting. The home is newly painted and with new flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
28 NEWELL ST
28 Newell St, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2529 sqft
Available August 1, Spacious 3/4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Duplex in Heritage Greens. Lovely home, Large windows, great lighting to large size rooms, Formal Liv Room, Dining Room, Family room Large eat in kitchen, all appliances stay, Washer/Dryer in home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
60 SENTINEL DR
60 Sentinel Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
Absolutely beautifully Elkins model located in the desirable Patriot Ridge section of the Hills. Gorgeous expanded 2-story family room w/ fireplace open to the kitchen. Two story Foyer opens to the livingroom. Large office w/ built-ins.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
93 BIRCHWOOD RD
93 Birchwood Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
Not to be missed! Located in the Birchwood section of The Hills in Bedminster with easy access to 287,78,202-206 &22.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
20 PINE CT
20 Pine Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 2-Story, 2BR, 2 Bath Pinevale B unit. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel range and tumbled marble backsplash, new lighting, ceiling fans, professional paint, updated washer/dryer. Clubhouse with pool, gym and tennis courts.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9 MORGAN CT
9 Morgan Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
LOVELY SUNNY 2 BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE HILLS. BEAUTIFUL OPEN VIEW. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS RANGE/OVEN, KITCHEN HOOD. NEWER DRYER. NEWER STAINLESS DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR. NEWER FURNACE.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
306 N 4th
306 North 4th Avenue, Manville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious colonial-style townhouse, 3 large BRs, 2.5bths. Master BR has it's own private bath and walk in closet, LR, DR or FR, EIK. Full bsmt.w/laundry area. 1-car garage. Gas heat, central air, Patio.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Martinsville
996 MAGNOLIA DR
996 Magnolia Drive, Martinsville, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Gorgeous Luxury Home! Hi-end upgrades. 5 beds, 4.1 baths, 4-Car Garage. Finished Bsmnt w Kitchenette. 2-Stry Fam Rm w Fireplace. Luxury Kitchen, Pantry, Jenn-Air Applncs. Energy Efficnt. Good Schools.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
40 KINGS RIDGE RD
40 Kings Ridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Martinsville
1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD
1471 Washington Valley Road, Martinsville, NJ
Studio
$4,250
Newly updated & ready to RENT! Gorgeous one level living in neutral tones w stylish center island KIT, 2 brick fireplaces, wood floors, decorative archways, cedar closets, & covered front porch! This classic brick ranch offers all you are searching

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
18 DARTMOUTH AVE, Apt 4A
18 Dartmouth Avenue, Finderne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Ideal Location! Newly beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom unit sits on first floor at the end of private road; overlooking pool, tennis & basketball courts & playground.
Results within 10 miles of Bradley Gardens
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
42 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,525
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Bound Brook
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
City Guide for Bradley Gardens, NJ

"My father sent me to old Rutgers / And resolved that I should be a man / And so I settled down in that noisy college town / On the banks of the old Raritan." -- "On the Banks of the Old Raritan," The Rutger University song

Bradley Gardens in New Jersey is an unincorporated area located within Bridgewater Township, in Somerset County, New Jersey. That sounds complicated but what it means simply is that Bradley Gardens has not been designated a city or town. There is also a population of approximately 14,206 as of the 2010 U.S. census. The average temperature in Bradley Gardens is 50.83F which is rather cool, with June, July and August rising into the 80s. The summer months also have the highest precipitation figures, which mean the summers are hot and sticky. Of course, winter sees snowfalls and the change of seasons is a special joy to the residents. Fall sees the knitting needles emerge and the winter woollies are aired. Soup recipes are exchanged and there is much preparation making sure the houses are properly insulated against the coming cold. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bradley Gardens, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bradley Gardens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

