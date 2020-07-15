/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:04 AM
13 Studio Apartments for rent in Boonton, NJ
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
38 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,615
632 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Results within 10 miles of Boonton
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,975
554 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
6 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
$1,390
465 sqft
Luxury Mid-rise Living in a Mountain Top Setting. Carlyle Towers, perched on a hilltop in the historic borough of Caldwell, is a luxury community offering high-quality service and top of the line amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
31 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
3 Units Available
Morristown
Jefferson
51 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,350
655 sqft
Major renovations underway! New windows, New laundry rooms, New kitchens and Baths, Upgraded hallway lighting, New exteriors and more! Our property is conveniently located near the old fashioned working downtown is a pleasure to walk and shop.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
14 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,490
576 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
159 VISTA DR
159 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$2,100
Spacious 2 story - 2 bedroom - 2 full bath townhouse located in Cedar Knolls (between Morristown and Morris Plains.) First floor has entry foyer leading to living room/dining room combo with sliders to deck.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
7307 COVENTRY CT
7307 Coventry Court, Riverdale, NJ
Studio
$2,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7307 COVENTRY CT in Riverdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
574 Newark-Pompton Tpk - 02
574 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$2,600
960 sqft
Approximately 1440 sq. ft. of retail or office space available in established neighborhood shopping center in Pompton Plains, NJ. Ample Parking.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
255 E HANOVER AVE
255 E Hanover Ave, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$1,250
Totally renovated studio is waiting for you!! 2nd floor unit with separate entrance, newer kitchen with dishwasher and newer bath, one car detached garage. Washer and dryer being installed in the unit!! Come and see!! No pets.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Pompton Lakes
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ
Studio
$2,395
New construction luxury building with FREE amenities like Gym, business/entertainment center and much more! One block away from commercial corridor on Wanaque Ave.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Morristown
75 MAPLE AVE
75 Maple Avenue, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,300
Great Value for Location! Affordable and clean Studio apartment on 3rd floor of building. Seperate sleeping alcove and kitchen with dining area. Rent includes all utilities. NO RENTAL FEE!
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison
108 GREENWICH CT
108 Greenwich Court, Madison, NJ
Studio
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 108 GREENWICH CT in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
