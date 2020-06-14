/
85 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bellmawr, NJ
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,065
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$980
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
723 Washington Ave
723 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
5 Bed / 2.5 Bath Furnished Bella Vista Home - Property Id: 268843 Located in the sought-after Bella Vista neighborhood (center/south Philly) just a block away from the famous Italian Market. Close to Broad St, South St and Penn's Landing.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
South Philadelphia East
1 Unit Available
2514 S CLARION STREET
2514 South Clarion Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1064 sqft
Virtual tour available here: https://my.matterport.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Packer Park
1 Unit Available
2102 Verona Drive
2102 Verona Drive, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1705 sqft
This fully furnished bi-level 2 bedroom plus den/office located in beautiful Packer Park! This unit has endless windows and sunlight. High vaulted ceiling in the living room.
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,315
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
936 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,385
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,290
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,501
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1052 sqft
Within walking distance to Walnut Street and Rittenhouse Square. Tenants enjoy apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryer, and high-speed internet capability. On-site gym, concierge, and emergency maintenance services.
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$895
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
999 sqft
Discover Lincoln SquareExperience Philadelphia’s newest square. Lincoln Square is a unique destination at the crossroads of Center City and SouthPhiladelphia, and is just steps away from all Philadelphia has to offer.
Versailles
1530 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,425
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1237 sqft
Experience the history and splendor of the Versailles from the comforts of your own luxury Rittenhouse apartment.
The Enclaves at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Be the first to live in these two-bedroom apartment homes across from FDR Park in South Philadelphia. Amenities include in-home laundry, a gym, walk-in closets and a pool. Nearby I-95 makes for an easy commute.
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1045 sqft
Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances offered in units with great views of the city. Well-equipped community gym and outdoor grilling area in striking art deco building. Walker-friendly neighborhood with SouthGate Restaurant down the street.
Vue32
3201 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9 foot ceilings, huge closets, Bosch washer/dryer and GE stainless steel appliances. Complex has a club lounge with amazing skyline views and open kitchen. On-site preschool for residents with kids!
Hamilton Court
101 S 39th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1323 sqft
Perfectly located on the corner of 39th & Chestnut Street in University City, Hamilton Court Apartments have modern and spacious one to five bedroom apartment homes.
