/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 PM
9 Apartments for rent in Beckett, NJ with pool
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
5 Units Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westbrook at Weatherby in Beckett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and family’s needs.
Results within 10 miles of Beckett
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$947
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$981
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday7/09/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
River's Bend
310 N Broad St, Carneys Point, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
921 sqft
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJ
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJBear, DEArdmore, PAPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJCarneys Point, NJ