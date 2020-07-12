Apartment List
36 Apartments for rent in Beckett, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beckett apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westbrook at Weatherby in Beckett. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and family’s needs.
Results within 1 mile of Beckett

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
333 KESWICK DRIVE
333 Kewswick Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1985 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse features a formal living room w/gas fireplace, formal dining room, family room and fabulous kitchen w/granite countertops, pantry and a breakfast nook on the main floor.
Results within 10 miles of Beckett
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
13 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
3 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$981
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday7/09/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
1 of 6

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
18 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
River's Bend
310 N Broad St, Carneys Point, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
921 sqft
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space.
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
40 W Grant St B
40 W Grant St, Woodstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Unit B Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom apartment in great neighborhood - Property Id: 315948 Nice Clean upstairs unit. Includes full kitchen with appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Swarthmore
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 East Buck St
117 East Buck Street, Paulsboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$930
2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking - Property Id: 105798 2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking. will be rental ready in about 3 weeks Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
417 N Delaware Street - 1
417 North Delaware Street, Paulsboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
700 sqft
Fully refreshed 2 bedroom unit with new carpets and fresh paint in a quiet area of Paulsboro. Resident parking lot and dumpster on site. Owner takes care of all landscaping and snow removal.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Swarthmore
206 N Swarthmore Ave B
206 N Swarthmore Ave, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
206 N Swarthmore Ave. Folsom - 2br 1bath Apartment - Property Id: 156932 The 2nd floor unit is now open for lease. 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
69 PARK VALLEI LANE
69 Park Vallei Lane, Parkside, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
69 Park Vallei Lane is an affordable rental, available August 1st. You can park right outside of the unit in your assigned parking spot. Enter into the living room where you'll find a coat closet.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
758 Bennington Road
758 Bennington Road, Folcroft, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
SPACIOUS Folcroft 3bd/1ba w/ Garage and Basement! Available NOW! - Available now, at 758 Bennington Rd.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8 COMPROMISE ROAD
8 Compromise Road, Salem County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1792 sqft
No showings til August 1, 2020. Lovely home in rural area. 3 br + den, 1.50 baths, h/w floors, updated eat in kitchen. updated bath. Refrigerator, electric stove, & dishwasher included. Screened porch. Washer/dryer included.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
622 E WILTSHIRE DRIVE
622 East Wiltshire Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Ready and waiting this well maintained and beautifully cared for three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located in the highly sought after Wallingford Swarthmore school district! This home has many great features including beautiful hardwood

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
714 NICOLE ROAD
714 Nicole Road, Gloucester County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3210 sqft
This executive style well maintained single family home in a great location offers all the features a person could want.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE
1420 Brayden Drive, Boothwyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent. There is plenty of space on three floors . Attached one car garage. Foyer and first floor powder room have hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Beckett, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beckett apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

