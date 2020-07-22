Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:33 PM

384 Apartments for rent in Audubon, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Audubon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon Arms Apartments
277 S White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
990 sqft
Welcome home to Audubon Arms Apartments, a modern and charming mid-rise apartment building located in Audubon, NJ.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
426 South White Horse Pike
426 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
426 South White Horse Pike - Loft Apartment Available 10/01/20 Still under construction but ready this Fall - Welcome 426 South White Horse Pike.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
253 E ATLANTIC AVE
253 East Atlantic Avenue, Audubon, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
For folks looking for a small town feel less than 30 minutes from Philadelphia, just over the Walt Whitman Bridge, check out 253 E.
Results within 1 mile of Audubon
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
16 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
921 MERRICK AVENUE
921 Merrick Avenue, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1768 sqft
***THE LEASE WILL ONLY BE FOR 1YR AS THE OWNER PLANS TO MOVE BACK*** This lower half of a duplex has been a very desirable rental over the years with the hardwood floors and tiled kitchen & bath.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
120 E CEDAR AVENUE
120 East Cedar Avenue, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Come fall in love with this renovated Colonial single house in Haddon Township, less than 1 mile to Patco's Speedline and Haddon Avenue's shopping and dining district.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
47 ESTAUGH AVENUE
47 Estaugh Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2094 sqft
Great single family home in the Elizabeth Haddon Section of Historic Haddonfield. 4-5 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths. Walking distance to all the schools and downtown. 2 car detached garage. Tenant must have renter's insurance.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
241 N NASSAU DRIVE
241 N Nassau Dr, Barrington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2114 sqft
Come to see and love this beautiful home! Desirable Tavistock Hills section of Barrington Borough. Minutes to downtown Haddonfield. Spacious Living Room with amazing hardwood floors, recessed lighting & large windows.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1107 MERRICK AVENUE
1107 Merrick Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1596 sqft
Great first floor unit of a duplex currently getting a face lift. New bathroom, new paint throughout. Hardwood floors and a great sun room. Living room and a dining room. Rear deck and a large rear yard. Off street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Audubon
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
27 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
24 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
$
57 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
8 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$1,010
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
964 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
7 Units Available
Fox Pointe
220A Dobbs Drive, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,256
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Parkside
Magnolia Park
1112 Magnolia Ave, Camden, NJ
Studio
$950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Park in Camden. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
20 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1305 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
City Guide for Audubon, NJ

Citizens of Audubon take pride in their country, and for good reason--the borough is home to three Medal of Honor recipients. This makes it the number one most awarded town in the United States, per capita.

Audubon is a borough located in Camden County, New Jersey. Over 8,800 people live here on its 1.5 square miles of real estate. Audubon started out as a farming community but these days, because of its prime location near many major highways, Audubon is practically a suburb of Philadelphia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Audubon, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Audubon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

