Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

148 Apartments for rent in Audubon, NJ with garages

Audubon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
139 PARK PLACE
139 Park Place, Audubon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1985 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderful 1st floor unit in Audubon Manor. This 2 bedroom features a den which could be used as a 3rd bedroom, an oversized dining room, and garage space! The screened in porch is a wonderful sitting area on this quiet street.
1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
47 ESTAUGH AVENUE
47 Estaugh Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2094 sqft
Great single family home in the Elizabeth Haddon Section of Historic Haddonfield. 4-5 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths. Walking distance to all the schools and downtown. 2 car detached garage. Tenant must have renter's insurance.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
241 N NASSAU DRIVE
241 N Nassau Dr, Barrington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2114 sqft
Come to see and love this beautiful home! Desirable Tavistock Hills section of Barrington Borough. Minutes to downtown Haddonfield. Spacious Living Room with amazing hardwood floors, recessed lighting & large windows.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
21 W HADDON AVENUE
21 West Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
This updated Bungalow is ready for its new renters! Walk into an enclosed front porch, great for a sitting area or mudroom. Entertaining will be a breeze with this open floor plan living and dining space.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,524
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
24 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
11 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
25 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pyne Poynt
210 N 8 - winter rental
210 North 8th Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
WINTER RENTAL ONLY. Beautiful 3 b / 2 b - Beach Block - single family home. Steps to the Beach. Ocean views from kitchen & living room. New kitchen, Granite Countertops, SS appliances, wood laminate flooring. Furnished.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE
196 Chancellor Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1775 sqft
One of the best locations in the Rittenhouse Community, with open floor plan. Spacious unit backing to open space with rear yard, patio for you to enjoy the relaxing views.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Queen Village
802 S FRONT STREET
802 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1904 sqft
Large, bright and airy two bedroom apartment in Queen Village. Quiet, charming block, quaint tree lined streets, yet just steps from nightlife, restaurants, cafes and shopping. Easy walk to Whole Foods and all amenities.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Moyamensing
1233 S 4TH STREET
1233 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1840 sqft
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This spacious 3-story home features lots of outdoor space, garage parking and amazing amenities! Enter into the first floor, which has access to the attached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Comly Ave
308 Comley Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
COLLINGSWOOD TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 262772 ALL BRICK TOWN HOUSE ONE BLOCK FROM THE THOMAS SHARP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AREA WITH ON AND OFF-STREET PARKING AND A GARAGE.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
180 LAWNSIDE AVENUE
180 Lawnside Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1212 sqft
Virtual Tour Coming. Everything New. Just completely remodeled. Located in the best part of Collingswood, NJ on a beautiful clean street. Step inside to a bright fresh smelling high ceiling setting.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
102 WINTERBERRY WAY
102 Winterberry Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1937 sqft
Home sweet home awaits you in this beautiful 3- story town home! The main level features a living room, dining room, full kitchen and breakfast nook area with gorgeous hard wood floors throughout all areas.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista - Southwark
1334 S 5TH STREET
1334 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Available Now:This newly renovated home is ready to welcome tenants! Enjoy great features like attached garage parking, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit, full AND half bathroom, and much

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
128 CAMBRIDGE COURT
128 Cambridge Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this stunning 3 story Townhome nestled on a semi private lot at the end of a Culde sac. This townhome is very large and boasts 2 extra large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage and private driveway.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
211 CHELTEN PARKWAY
211 Chelton Parkway, Kingston Estates, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1603 sqft
Single Family 3 bedroom with 1.5 bath is located in the Kingston Neighborhood of Cherry Hill. Beautiful hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, living room and dining room combination, family room , laundry room plus one car garage is ready to go.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
717 WOOD LANE
717 Wood Lane, Haddonfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1702 sqft
Welcome to 717 Wood Lane in Historic Haddonfield! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features the best of both worlds: original wide plank wood floors and exposed brick with modern amenities! Enter the house through the broad front porch
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
38 Units Available
Logan Square
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,504
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
City Guide for Audubon, NJ

Citizens of Audubon take pride in their country, and for good reason--the borough is home to three Medal of Honor recipients. This makes it the number one most awarded town in the United States, per capita.

Audubon is a borough located in Camden County, New Jersey. Over 8,800 people live here on its 1.5 square miles of real estate. Audubon started out as a farming community but these days, because of its prime location near many major highways, Audubon is practically a suburb of Philadelphia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Audubon, NJ

Audubon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

