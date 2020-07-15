148 Apartments for rent in Audubon, NJ with garages
1 of 13
1 of 3
1 of 31
1 of 18
1 of 6
1 of 19
1 of 60
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 46
1 of 32
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 25
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 28
1 of 27
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 16
Citizens of Audubon take pride in their country, and for good reason--the borough is home to three Medal of Honor recipients. This makes it the number one most awarded town in the United States, per capita.
Audubon is a borough located in Camden County, New Jersey. Over 8,800 people live here on its 1.5 square miles of real estate. Audubon started out as a farming community but these days, because of its prime location near many major highways, Audubon is practically a suburb of Philadelphia. See more
Audubon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.