96 Main Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated microwave internet access furnished

This fully furnished apartment in town includes clean and quality furniture, as well as internet, TV, phone and trash removal. The kitchen is fully stocked and equipped with everything you need. Apartment offers washer, dryer and nice open kitchen with new appliances, counter tops and sink. Enjoy bright and spacious living room with views of the mountains and town. The second bedroom is currently set up as an office but could be converted back to a bedroom if more room is needed. Also has off street parking with back entrance right on Main Street. If property is rented less that 185 days (6 months) you are subject to a 9% NH Rooms and Meals Tax. NO SMOKING NO PETS. Rental Application includes Criminal background check and Credit check AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020