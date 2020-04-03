All apartments in Colebrook
96 Main Street
96 Main Street

96 Main Street · (603) 752-0003
Location

96 Main Street, Colebrook, NH 03576

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This fully furnished apartment in town includes clean and quality furniture, as well as internet, TV, phone and trash removal. The kitchen is fully stocked and equipped with everything you need. Apartment offers washer, dryer and nice open kitchen with new appliances, counter tops and sink. Enjoy bright and spacious living room with views of the mountains and town. The second bedroom is currently set up as an office but could be converted back to a bedroom if more room is needed. Also has off street parking with back entrance right on Main Street. If property is rented less that 185 days (6 months) you are subject to a 9% NH Rooms and Meals Tax. NO SMOKING NO PETS. Rental Application includes Criminal background check and Credit check AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

