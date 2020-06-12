/
3 Apartments for rent in Colebrook, NH📍
112 Main Street
112 Main Street, Colebrook, NH
Studio
$800
1344 sqft
Commercial Storefront on Main St. in Historic Bdlg - Property Id: 286983 Make it your own! Customers and tourists year round! Highly visible open concept storefront in downtown Colebrook. 1,344 sq. ft.
9 Pleasant Street
9 Pleasant Street, Colebrook, NH
Studio
$850
1236 sqft
Looking for the perfect spot for your new business or office? This versatile commercial space could be used for so many things and the rent includes HEAT, PLOWING and LAWN CARE!!! This is an ideal location right next to other local businesses.
96 Main Street
96 Main Street, Colebrook, NH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1800 sqft
This fully furnished apartment in town includes clean and quality furniture, as well as internet, TV, phone and trash removal. The kitchen is fully stocked and equipped with everything you need.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Colebrook rentals listed on Apartment List is $830.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Colebrook from include Newport.