All apartments in Papillion
Find more places like 311 Fort St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Papillion, NE
/
311 Fort St.
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

311 Fort St.

311 Fort Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Papillion
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

311 Fort Street, Papillion, NE 68046
West Papillion

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
311 Fort St. Available 07/24/20 Minutes from Offutt - This newly updated, well maintained tri-level has 3 bed/2 bath, newer stainless steal appliances and hardwoods in the dining & kitchen areas. Fully fenced yard with shed & garden area. Dogs only (sorry, no cats at this property) allowed with owner approval and a one time, non-refundable pet fee of 1/4 of one month's rent. One year lease only.

Property listed by Midlands Real Estate.

View all the available properties at: www.midlandsrealestate.com/rentals

*This house is not approved for housing assistance.

*$25 Application Fee, one application per each adult required.
YouTube Video URL

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4218840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Fort St. have any available units?
311 Fort St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Papillion, NE.
Is 311 Fort St. currently offering any rent specials?
311 Fort St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Fort St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Fort St. is pet friendly.
Does 311 Fort St. offer parking?
No, 311 Fort St. does not offer parking.
Does 311 Fort St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Fort St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Fort St. have a pool?
No, 311 Fort St. does not have a pool.
Does 311 Fort St. have accessible units?
No, 311 Fort St. does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Fort St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Fort St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Fort St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Fort St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axis
10532 South 97th Street
Papillion, NE 68046
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St
Papillion, NE 68133
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way
Papillion, NE 68046
Meridian Club
1214 Applewood Dr
Papillion, NE 68046
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street
Papillion, NE 68046

Similar Pages

Papillion 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPapillion 2 Bedroom Apartments
Papillion Dog Friendly ApartmentsPapillion Pet Friendly Apartments
Papillion Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NELincoln, NEBellevue, NE
Council Bluffs, IALa Vista, NEFremont, NE
Blair, NEGretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson College
Creighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Midland University