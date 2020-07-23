Amenities

311 Fort St. Available 07/24/20 Minutes from Offutt - This newly updated, well maintained tri-level has 3 bed/2 bath, newer stainless steal appliances and hardwoods in the dining & kitchen areas. Fully fenced yard with shed & garden area. Dogs only (sorry, no cats at this property) allowed with owner approval and a one time, non-refundable pet fee of 1/4 of one month's rent. One year lease only.



Property listed by Midlands Real Estate.



View all the available properties at: www.midlandsrealestate.com/rentals



*This house is not approved for housing assistance.



*$25 Application Fee, one application per each adult required.

No Cats Allowed



