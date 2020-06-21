Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

316 8th St NW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome near Courthouse in Watford City - Now available: three bedroom, two bath townhome. Great location near the courthouse, and just minutes from downtown retail, shops, and restaurants. Plus, beautiful views from the spacious back yard.Quiet street with little traffic in a cul-de-sac.



This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and includes stainless steel appliances, small yard, deck, and double garage with garage door openers.



Pictures are of sample twinhome only. Actual unit may be slightly different layout. Furniture may differ from what is pictured.



Professionally managed by Orange Property Management. Orange offers 24/7 on call management and local maintenance. Online tenant portals make for easy rent payments and maintenance requests.



Call our leasing office today for more information at 701-842-3797. You can also apply online at www.OPM.rent.



(RLNE4114344)