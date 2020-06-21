All apartments in Watford City
Find more places like 316 8th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watford City, ND
/
316 8th St NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

316 8th St NW

316 8th St NW · (701) 842-3797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

316 8th St NW, Watford City, ND 58854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 316 8th St NW · Avail. Jul 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1817 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
316 8th St NW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome near Courthouse in Watford City - Now available: three bedroom, two bath townhome. Great location near the courthouse, and just minutes from downtown retail, shops, and restaurants. Plus, beautiful views from the spacious back yard.Quiet street with little traffic in a cul-de-sac.

This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and includes stainless steel appliances, small yard, deck, and double garage with garage door openers.

Pictures are of sample twinhome only. Actual unit may be slightly different layout. Furniture may differ from what is pictured.

Professionally managed by Orange Property Management. Orange offers 24/7 on call management and local maintenance. Online tenant portals make for easy rent payments and maintenance requests.

Call our leasing office today for more information at 701-842-3797. You can also apply online at www.OPM.rent.

(RLNE4114344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 8th St NW have any available units?
316 8th St NW has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 316 8th St NW have?
Some of 316 8th St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 8th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
316 8th St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 8th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 8th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 316 8th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 316 8th St NW does offer parking.
Does 316 8th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 8th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 8th St NW have a pool?
No, 316 8th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 316 8th St NW have accessible units?
No, 316 8th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 316 8th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 8th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 8th St NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 8th St NW has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 316 8th St NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Plantation at Hunters Run
3410 5th Ave NE
Watford City, ND 58854
Pheasant Ridge I Apartments
209 11th Avenue NE
Watford City, ND 58854

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Williston, ND
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity