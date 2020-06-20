Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard internet access smoke-free community

The Meadows Apartments have brought high value to the quality of living in the Jamestown community since 1999. The Meadows offers residents very spacious layouts that are versatile for their use. From very sizeable 1 and 2 stall detached garages to full walk in closets, The Meadows comes packed with plenty of spaces for storage. In some of the classic apartments, we are completing updates to turn them into cozy, modern master-pieces.



With our apartment renovations, we have upgraded to stainless steel appliances, oak cabinet faces, carpet and wood style vinyl flooring. We continue to make improvements to the building with new carpet and paint within the hallways and new landscaping outside the building. Schools such as Jamestown High School, University of Jamestown, and Lincoln Elementary are within walking distance.



The Jamestown community can best be described as the largest-small town in ND with a population of 15,000. The greater-area of Jamestown has several venues such as Jamestown Mall, Sugar Rush Boutique, Dunham's Sports, Famous Footware, Menards, Home of Economy, and Wal-mart.



The new Two River Activity Center and Jamestown airport is located nearby. Meadows has been the cornerstone of this community in customer service and value and will continue to do so for several years to come.