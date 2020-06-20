All apartments in Jamestown
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Meadows

615 10th St NE · (701) 369-9038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

615 10th St NE, Jamestown, ND 58401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-107 · Avail. Sep 3

$840

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 01-207 · Avail. Sep 11

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 02-108 · Avail. Jul 21

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-305 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,025

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 01-106 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,060

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
internet access
smoke-free community
The Meadows Apartments have brought high value to the quality of living in the Jamestown community since 1999. The Meadows offers residents very spacious layouts that are versatile for their use. From very sizeable 1 and 2 stall detached garages to full walk in closets, The Meadows comes packed with plenty of spaces for storage. In some of the classic apartments, we are completing updates to turn them into cozy, modern master-pieces.\n\nWith our apartment renovations, we have upgraded to stainless steel appliances, oak cabinet faces, carpet and wood style vinyl flooring. We continue to make improvements to the building with new carpet and paint within the hallways and new landscaping outside the building. Schools such as Jamestown High School, University of Jamestown, and Lincoln Elementary are within walking distance.\n\nThe Jamestown community can best be described as the largest-small town in ND with a population of 15,000. The greater-area of Jamestown has several venues such as Jamestown Mall, Sugar Rush Boutique, Dunham's Sports, Famous Footware, Menards, Home of Economy, and Wal-mart. \n\nThe new Two River Activity Center and Jamestown airport is located nearby. Meadows has been the cornerstone of this community in customer service and value and will continue to do so for several years to come.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75 per pet
fee: $150 processing fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 70 lbs.
Parking Details: Parking garages: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Meadows have any available units?
The Meadows has 5 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Meadows have?
Some of The Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
The Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, The Meadows is pet friendly.
Does The Meadows offer parking?
Yes, The Meadows offers parking.
Does The Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Meadows have a pool?
No, The Meadows does not have a pool.
Does The Meadows have accessible units?
Yes, The Meadows has accessible units.
Does The Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does The Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Meadows has units with air conditioning.
