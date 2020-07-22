/
stutsman county
8 Apartments for rent in Stutsman County, ND📍
1510 11th Ave NE
1510 11th Avenue Northeast, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$525
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments right on the edge of Jamestown. Each unit has a large living room, storage closet, dining room, and walk through kitchen. Accepts Section 8. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5976752)
1024 16th St SW
1024 16th Street Southwest, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$850
1024 16th St SW Available 08/15/20 Two Bedroom Duplex - Large Kitchen: spacious, beautiful two bedroom one bathroom duplex in Southwest, available August 15.
1416 10th Ave NE
1416 10th Avenue Northeast, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$635
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments. Each features off street assigned parking, spacious living room, large bedrooms with spacious closets. Laundry room on site. Quiet building with great tenants. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5245403)
411 15th Ave NE
411 15th Avenue Northeast, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath units, updated kitchen, open floor plan. Close to new TRAC Center and Gussner School. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3891240)
1507 11th Ave NE
1507 11th Avenue Northeast, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$615
2 bedroom, 1 bath, spacious living room, large closets, off street parking, all utilities included except electricity, cable and internet Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3682741)
Cedar Ridge
1700 11th Avenue Northeast, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$585
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property contains 1,2, and 3 bedroom units close to airport and city park. In a quiet residential area. There is a laundry room in the building for tenant use. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3338109)
1014 16th St NE
1014 16th Street Northeast, Jamestown, ND
2 Bedrooms
$615
2 bedroom 1 bath apartments. Garden level, 2nd floor and 3rd floor available. Balcony with select units. Appliances include fridge, stove, and a/c. Additional storage room with each unit located in hallway. Accepts Section 8.
Results within 1 mile of Stutsman County
208 Center St 7
208 Center St, Wimbledon, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 16208 Large 3 bedroom apartment with open floorplan. Large main bath with a second half bath. Washer and Drier hookups in the bathroom. Heat, Water, Elec, Garbage, and WiFi are covered.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Stutsman County area include University of Jamestown. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Jamestown, and Valley City have apartments for rent.