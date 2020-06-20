Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area fire pit internet access smoke-free community

Deer Ridge is a refreshing new community located in the northern-end of Jamestown. Our apartment homes are designed to give you an escape from your busy lifestyle and will bring joy and entertainment to your life.



Deer Ridge hosts a state-of-the-art Community Room & 3 Seasons Room which features two full-sized kitchens, areas to lounge, game room area, wood stone pizza oven, indoor and outdoor BBQs, and a large patio area. Residents often use these areas to entertain guests and family. We also offer a 24-hour fitness center to compliment an active lifestyle. Surface parking is available as well as detached garages or underground heated parking .



At Deer Ridge, you can expect to live in the most luxurious apartment available in Jamestown, ND. Our apartment homes come with all the modern touches such as, stainless steel appliances, full-size front loader washer/dryer, and wood style flooring. Schools such as Jamestown High School, University of Jamestown, and Lincoln Elementary are within walking distance.



The Jamestown community can best be described as the largest-small town in ND with a population of 15,000. The greater-area of Jamestown has several venues such as Jamestown Mall, Dunham's Sports, Famous Footware, Menards, Home of Economy, and Wal-mart. The new Two River Activity Center and Jamestown airport is located nearby. Deer Ridge apartments will bring a lifestyle that you will love.