Jamestown, ND
Deer Ridge
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:10 AM

Deer Ridge

800 12th Ave NE · (701) 401-2346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

800 12th Ave NE, Jamestown, ND 58401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-336 · Avail. Sep 11

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 01-151 · Avail. Aug 17

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 01-136 · Avail. Aug 20

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-208 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 01-210 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 01-154 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1095 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-245 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Unit 01-250 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Unit 01-306 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deer Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
dog grooming area
fire pit
internet access
smoke-free community
Deer Ridge is a refreshing new community located in the northern-end of Jamestown. Our apartment homes are designed to give you an escape from your busy lifestyle and will bring joy and entertainment to your life.\n\nDeer Ridge hosts a state-of-the-art Community Room & 3 Seasons Room which features two full-sized kitchens, areas to lounge, game room area, wood stone pizza oven, indoor and outdoor BBQs, and a large patio area. Residents often use these areas to entertain guests and family. We also offer a 24-hour fitness center to compliment an active lifestyle. Surface parking is available as well as detached garages or underground heated parking .\n\nAt Deer Ridge, you can expect to live in the most luxurious apartment available in Jamestown, ND. Our apartment homes come with all the modern touches such as, stainless steel appliances, full-size front loader washer/dryer, and wood style flooring. Schools such as Jamestown High School, University of Jamestown, and Lincoln Elementary are within walking distance.\n\nThe Jamestown community can best be described as the largest-small town in ND with a population of 15,000. The greater-area of Jamestown has several venues such as Jamestown Mall, Dunham's Sports, Famous Footware, Menards, Home of Economy, and Wal-mart. The new Two River Activity Center and Jamestown airport is located nearby. Deer Ridge apartments will bring a lifestyle that you will love.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75 per pet
fee: $150 processing fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Underground garage: included in rent for a 2 or 3 bedrooms unit; Detached garage: included in rent on a 1 bedroom.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deer Ridge have any available units?
Deer Ridge has 15 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Deer Ridge have?
Some of Deer Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deer Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Deer Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deer Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Deer Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Deer Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Deer Ridge offers parking.
Does Deer Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Deer Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Deer Ridge have a pool?
No, Deer Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Deer Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Deer Ridge has accessible units.
Does Deer Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deer Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Deer Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Deer Ridge has units with air conditioning.
