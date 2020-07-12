/
north hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
50 Apartments for rent in North Hills, Bismarck, ND
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
14 Units Available
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$830
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Terrace Pointe
425 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1080 sqft
Terrace Pointe Apartments! Located in NW Bismarck! - Call IMM for more information at 701-250-7110 Amenities: -Controlled Access -Emergency Maintenance -Air Conditioning -Dishwasher -Heat Paid -In-unit Washer & Dryer -Garage No Pets
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3751 Renee Dr
3751 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1688 sqft
MIDDLE UNIT TOWNHOUSE!!! Price is $1,390 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,440 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,490
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3811 Renee Dr
3811 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1416 sqft
This is an END UNIT TOWNHOUSE! Price is $1,490 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that. OR Price is $1,540 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2918 Vancouver Ln
2918 Vancouver Lane, Bismarck, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2918 Vancouver Ln Available 07/15/20 Generous Sized Single Family Home - This generous sized 4 bed/2 bath home is the perfect place to call your own. Spacious bedrooms are featured throughout, with open kitchen concept.
Results within 1 mile of North Hills
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highland Meadows Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Bismarck, ND. A convenient location near everything you need makes Highland Meadows a great place to call home!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,020
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1311 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
917 Bremner Ave
917 Bremner Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Pet Friendly. Available to move in now. Located in the north side of town close to Walmart and other shopping and restaurants. Has three bed rooms two and half bath. Has its own yard. Has washer dryer in the unit. rent is 1550 + utilities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
919 Bremner Ave
919 Bremner Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
One month rent free special. call in for more info. Available to move on April 1st. Has three bed rooms two and half bath. Has its own yard. The twin home is located in the north side of Bismarck close to Walmart. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4406 Serenity Ct
4406 Serenity Ct, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1544 sqft
NEW Construction Twin Home in NORTH BISMARCK! - Now taking reservations for this beautiful BRAND-NEW twin home rental in NW Bismarck just off of Ash Coulee Drive in the Evergreen Ridge community. This home has 1,544 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, 2.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4412 Serenity Ct
4412 Serenity Ct, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2043 sqft
4412 Serenity Ct Available 05/23/20 NEW Construction Twin Home in NORTH BISMARCK with BASEMENT! - Now taking reservations for this beautiful BRAND-NEW twin home rental in NW Bismarck just off of Ash Coulee Drive in the Evergreen Ridge community.
Results within 5 miles of North Hills
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Shoal Creek
2401 40th Ave SE, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
977 sqft
2401 40th Avenue SE #314 Available 09/04/20 Shoal Creek - PET FRIENDLY! - New Low Income apartments for rent in Mandan!!! NOW PET FRIENDLY! Shoal Creek Apartments offer 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom units with sun-rooms, dens, in-unit washer & dryer, garages,
Last updated July 10 at 08:20pm
23 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1048 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 08:19pm
10 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1537 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
Last updated July 8 at 09:34pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights
3841 Knudsen, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1117 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two and three-bedroom, smoke-free apartment homes, all with central air, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Off-street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Bradbury
1121 West Capitol Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$610
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
975 sqft
Set in a great location near Bismarck State College, Bradbury Apartments in Bismarck, ND offers updated one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and convenient features.
Last updated July 8 at 09:32pm
4 Units Available
Northridge Apartment Homes
3103 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, all with central air, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
21 Units Available
Coulee Ridge
3009 NE 43rd Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$800
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
907 sqft
Coulee Ridge Apartments completed construction in the summer of 2016 making it one of Bismarck's newest and most sought after apartment communities. Our location on 43rd Ave.
Last updated July 10 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Ridge
4325 North 19th Street, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadow Ridge in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Sky II
1825 Burnt Boat Drive, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
743 sqft
The one and two bedroom apartments at Eagle Sky II in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to be happy and comfortable in your home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Riverpark Apartments
505 W Indiana Ave #4, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
The Riverpark Apartments, on Bismarck's west side, are ready to welcome you and your pet home. These spacious two-bedroom apartment homes include unique features like private entrances and extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Garden Grove
2010 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
741 sqft
You and your pet will love living at Garden Grove Apartments in Bismarck, ND. The comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to love their apartment while maintaining a budget.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
2010 Koch Drive, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
880 sqft
The Sunset Ridge Apartments are located in a thriving, north Bismarck neighborhood. The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans include many features that are easy to love.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Sierra Ridge
1060 W Turnpike Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
947 sqft
The Sierra Ridge Apartments in Bismarck, ND have a wide variety of spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. When amazing features meet a great location, you get the perfect place to call home.