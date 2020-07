Cottonwood Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly accessible garage pool 24hr maintenance courtyard lobby

Located in scenic southern Bismarck, Cottonwood Apartment Community stands as one of the most recently constructed rental communities in the city. Spacious units, industry-leading amenities, and close proximity to the University of Mary, Kirkwood Mall, and all-the-best dining and entertainment that Bismarck has to offer makes Cottonwood the perfect place to call home. NEWLY REMODELED! HEAT PAID!