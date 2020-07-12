Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

50 Apartments for rent in Bismarck, ND with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bismarck apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
14 Units Available
North Hills
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$830
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
23 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1048 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
10 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1537 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights
3841 Knudsen, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1117 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two and three-bedroom, smoke-free apartment homes, all with central air, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Off-street parking.
9 Units Available
Bradbury
1121 West Capitol Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$610
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
975 sqft
Set in a great location near Bismarck State College, Bradbury Apartments in Bismarck, ND offers updated one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and convenient features.
9 Units Available
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highland Meadows Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Bismarck, ND. A convenient location near everything you need makes Highland Meadows a great place to call home!
9 Units Available
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,020
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1311 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
4 Units Available
Northridge Apartment Homes
3103 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, all with central air, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking. Pet friendly.
21 Units Available
Coulee Ridge
3009 NE 43rd Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$800
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
907 sqft
Coulee Ridge Apartments completed construction in the summer of 2016 making it one of Bismarck's newest and most sought after apartment communities. Our location on 43rd Ave.
1 Unit Available
Meadow Ridge
4325 North 19th Street, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadow Ridge in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Eagle Sky II
1825 Burnt Boat Drive, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
743 sqft
The one and two bedroom apartments at Eagle Sky II in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to be happy and comfortable in your home.
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
Riverpark Apartments
505 W Indiana Ave #4, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
The Riverpark Apartments, on Bismarck's west side, are ready to welcome you and your pet home. These spacious two-bedroom apartment homes include unique features like private entrances and extra storage.
7 Units Available
Garden Grove
2010 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
741 sqft
You and your pet will love living at Garden Grove Apartments in Bismarck, ND. The comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to love their apartment while maintaining a budget.
9 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
2010 Koch Drive, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
880 sqft
The Sunset Ridge Apartments are located in a thriving, north Bismarck neighborhood. The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans include many features that are easy to love.
7 Units Available
Sierra Ridge
1060 W Turnpike Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
947 sqft
The Sierra Ridge Apartments in Bismarck, ND have a wide variety of spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. When amazing features meet a great location, you get the perfect place to call home.
3 Units Available
Fairview
1658 Capitol Way, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
The efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options at Fairview Apartments in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to fit your lifestyle! From garages to laundry options, Fairview has it.
1 Unit Available
Eastbrook
3100 East Rosser Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll love coming home to the Eastbrook Apartments. Bring your dog or cat, and enjoy the fact that your heat is included. Save time on chores with a dishwasher in the kitchen and an on-site laundry room.
3 Units Available
Downtown Bismarck
Norma
215 North 3rd Street, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$750
235 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
400 sqft
Be apart of the thriving and eclectic Downtown Bismarck neighborhood when you live at Norma Apartments.
1 Unit Available
North Hills
Terrace Pointe
425 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1080 sqft
Terrace Pointe Apartments! Located in NW Bismarck! - Call IMM for more information at 701-250-7110 Amenities: -Controlled Access -Emergency Maintenance -Air Conditioning -Dishwasher -Heat Paid -In-unit Washer & Dryer -Garage No Pets
1 Unit Available
Turnpike Apartments
2140 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$820
900 sqft
2140 N. Xavier 208 Available 08/06/20 Turnpike Apartments - Turnpike Apartments - In NW Bismarck Close to BSC College! Heat Paid and In-unit Laundry! Garage Included! We don’t just rent apartments, we create a community.

1 Unit Available
1111 N 1st St Apt 3C
1111 North 1st Street, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours  Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.

1 Unit Available
2736 Essex Loop
2736 Essex Loop, Bismarck, ND
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2500 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Stand Alone Home - This spacious stand alone home is located in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood. Master bathroom features a jacuzzi tub, shower separate. Large rooms and plenty of storage space throughout.

1 Unit Available
North Hills
3751 Renee Dr
3751 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1688 sqft
MIDDLE UNIT TOWNHOUSE!!! Price is $1,390 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,440 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,490

1 Unit Available
917 Bremner Ave
917 Bremner Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Pet Friendly. Available to move in now. Located in the north side of town close to Walmart and other shopping and restaurants. Has three bed rooms two and half bath. Has its own yard. Has washer dryer in the unit. rent is 1550 + utilities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bismarck, ND

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bismarck apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

