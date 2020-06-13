Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

37 Apartments for rent in Bismarck, ND with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
6 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$990
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1537 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
$
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights
3841 Knudsen, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1117 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two and three-bedroom, smoke-free apartment homes, all with central air, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Off-street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 09:00pm
$
7 Units Available
Northridge Apartment Homes
3103 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$655
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1136 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, all with central air, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
31 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$915
724 sqft
1 Bedroom
$810
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1048 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1311 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Fairview
1658 Capitol Way, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
The efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options at Fairview Apartments in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to fit your lifestyle! From garages to laundry options, Fairview has it.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highland Meadows Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Bismarck, ND. A convenient location near everything you need makes Highland Meadows a great place to call home!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Turnpike Apartments
2140 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
2140 N. Xavier 205 Available 07/06/20 Turnpike Apartments - Turnpike Apartments - In NW Bismarck Close to BSC College! Heat Paid and In-unit Laundry! Garage Included! We dont just rent apartments, we create a community.
North Hills
North Hills
11 Units Available
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$830
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Hills
North Hills
2 Units Available
Terrace Pointe
425 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Coulee Ridge
3009 NE 43rd Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
907 sqft
Coulee Ridge Apartments completed construction in the summer of 2016 making it one of Bismarck's newest and most sought after apartment communities. Our location on 43rd Ave.
Last updated June 12 at 05:29am
3 Units Available
Meadow Ridge
4325 North 19th Street, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$825
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadow Ridge in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
2010 Koch Drive, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$625
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
880 sqft
The Sunset Ridge Apartments are located in a thriving, north Bismarck neighborhood. The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans include many features that are easy to love.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Garden Grove
2010 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
741 sqft
You and your pet will love living at Garden Grove Apartments in Bismarck, ND. The comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to love their apartment while maintaining a budget.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Sky II
1825 Burnt Boat Drive, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The one and two bedroom apartments at Eagle Sky II in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to be happy and comfortable in your home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Newgate West
2413 North 8th Street, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$585
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Combine the great value and the perfect Bismarck location and you get Newgate West Apartments. The one and two bedroom apartments will simplify your life with convenient and budget friendly features like extra storage space in each apartment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Park Hill
Park Hill
2 Units Available
Riverpark Apartments
505 W Indiana Ave #4, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
The Riverpark Apartments, on Bismarck's west side, are ready to welcome you and your pet home. These spacious two-bedroom apartment homes include unique features like private entrances and extra storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Eastbrook
3100 East Rosser Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$640
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll love coming home to the Eastbrook Apartments. Bring your dog or cat, and enjoy the fact that your heat is included. Save time on chores with a dishwasher in the kitchen and an on-site laundry room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Sierra Ridge
1060 W Turnpike Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$620
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
947 sqft
The Sierra Ridge Apartments in Bismarck, ND have a wide variety of spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. When amazing features meet a great location, you get the perfect place to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4406 Serenity Ct
4406 Serenity Ct, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1544 sqft
NEW Construction Twin Home in NORTH BISMARCK! - Now taking reservations for this beautiful BRAND-NEW twin home rental in NW Bismarck just off of Ash Coulee Drive in the Evergreen Ridge community. This home has 1,544 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hills
North Hills
1 Unit Available
3751 Renee Dr
3751 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1688 sqft
MIDDLE UNIT TOWNHOUSE!!! Price is $1,440 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,490 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,540

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
917 Bremner Ave
917 Bremner Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Pet Friendly. Available to move in now. Located in the north side of town close to Walmart and other shopping and restaurants. Has three bed rooms two and half bath. Has its own yard. Has washer dryer in the unit. rent is 1550 + utilities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Ryan Drive Apartments
306 Ryan Drive, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$725
987 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment with Washer / Dryer in unit. All utilities included (Except Lights) Designated parking off street with plug in. 12 Month lease, $300 Deposit. $725 Rent. No Parties, No Smoking, No Pets.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hills
North Hills
1 Unit Available
3811 Renee Dr
3811 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1416 sqft
This is an END UNIT TOWNHOUSE! Price is $1,540 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that. OR Price is $1,590 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bismarck, ND

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bismarck renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

