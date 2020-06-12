Amenities

1409 S Washington St - Ready to spread out in your 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home in South Bismarck? This gorgeous home welcomes you in to a bright and spacious living room featuring large daylight windows emitting natural light to fill your room! Walk into your updated kitchen and notice light fixtures, flawless countertops, and an abundance of of cabinet space. Views of your fenced in backyard from the dining area will sure to inspire quality time with friends and family. This home also features a second living room and 1 bedroom in the basement, laundry and a bathroom on the landing from the attached garage, and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs! Resident is responsible for ALL UTILITIES in this home. Rent is $1200.00 and a deposit of $1200.00. Additional lease lengths available!



(RLNE3200231)