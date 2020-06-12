All apartments in Bismarck
Find more places like 1409 S Washington St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bismarck, ND
/
1409 S Washington St
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:52 PM

1409 S Washington St

1409 South Washington Street · (701) 663-1736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bismarck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1409 South Washington Street, Bismarck, ND 58504
Wachter's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1409 S Washington St · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1409 S Washington St - Ready to spread out in your 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home in South Bismarck? This gorgeous home welcomes you in to a bright and spacious living room featuring large daylight windows emitting natural light to fill your room! Walk into your updated kitchen and notice light fixtures, flawless countertops, and an abundance of of cabinet space. Views of your fenced in backyard from the dining area will sure to inspire quality time with friends and family. This home also features a second living room and 1 bedroom in the basement, laundry and a bathroom on the landing from the attached garage, and 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs! Resident is responsible for ALL UTILITIES in this home. Rent is $1200.00 and a deposit of $1200.00. Additional lease lengths available!

(RLNE3200231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 S Washington St have any available units?
1409 S Washington St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bismarck, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bismarck Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 S Washington St have?
Some of 1409 S Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 S Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
1409 S Washington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 S Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 1409 S Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bismarck.
Does 1409 S Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 1409 S Washington St does offer parking.
Does 1409 S Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 S Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 S Washington St have a pool?
No, 1409 S Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 1409 S Washington St have accessible units?
No, 1409 S Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 S Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 S Washington St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1409 S Washington St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eagle Sky II
1825 Burnt Boat Drive
Bismarck, ND 58501
Meadow Ridge
4325 North 19th Street
Bismarck, ND 58503
Terrace Pointe
425 East Calgary Avenue
Bismarck, ND 58503
Coulee Ridge
3009 NE 43rd Ave
Bismarck, ND 58503
Eastbrook
3100 East Rosser Avenue
Bismarck, ND 58501
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St
Bismarck, ND 58504
Bradbury
1121 West Capitol Avenue
Bismarck, ND 58501
Legacy Heights
3841 Knudsen
Bismarck, ND 58503

Similar Pages

Bismarck 1 BedroomsBismarck 2 Bedrooms
Bismarck Apartments with BalconyBismarck Apartments with Parking
Bismarck Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mandan, ND

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Bismarck State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity