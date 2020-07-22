Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Woodfin, NC with pools

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
17 Units Available
10 Newbridge Apartments
10 Newbridge Pkwy, Woodfin, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1195 sqft
A stunning community right off Weaverville Road and I-26. Featuring a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, dog park, and a resort-style pool. Starbucks coffee bar provided. Updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen and open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Woodfin
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1295 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Grove Park- Sunset
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1038 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
Results within 5 miles of Woodfin
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
19 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$870
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$980
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1151 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
21 Units Available
Chunn's Cove
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,213
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Malvern Hills
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
15 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
11 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,262
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1099 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
1606 Abbey Street
1606 Abbey Circle, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,262
631 sqft
Call community directly for more information 833-549-5689, mention MLS marketing as lead source to receive current special if any. Currently offering 1.
Results within 10 miles of Woodfin
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
38 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
31 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,087
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1548 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
24 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
24 Units Available
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
750 sqft
Virtual and Self Guided Tours available Monday – Saturday. Call now for details! Make your move to the modern 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Goldelm at The Views.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
14 Units Available
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1303 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
15 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1202 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment for rent in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1288 sqft
ADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Beverly Hills
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1432 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
32 Units Available
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1354 sqft
Lease today and get free rent in July!
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
45 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1020 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Woodfin, NC

Finding apartments with a pool in Woodfin means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Woodfin could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

