Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, NC

Finding an apartment in Myrtle Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
143 Hollis Lane
143 Hollis Lane, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1764 sqft
2Bd/2Ba Ranch Home - GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR BUSINESS OWNER WHO NEEDS STORAGE/WORK SHOP! Beautiful secluded 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with detached work shop and second storage shed.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5117 LONG POINT ROAD
5117 Long Pointe Road, Myrtle Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
5117 LONG POINT ROAD Available 06/15/20 Home in Masonboro Village - Masonboro Village. Single story house with over 1750 sq. ft with cathedral ceilings and split floor plan, includes attached 2 car garage. Beautiful Screened in porch approx. 180 sq.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Beau Rivage Plantation
9 Units Available
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4416 Jaybird Cir Unit 101
4416 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Ground floor unit, Pool, Club house, Lake, Large master suite, Open floor plan. - The Gardens, close to central Wilmington. Great location! First floor unit 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo with split bedroom floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
4813 Split Rail Dr
4813 Split Rail Drive, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
994 sqft
This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington's historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Willoughby Park Court
1410 Willoughby Park Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
This two bedroom two full bath unfurnished condo is ready for someone new to call home. This property has a large open floor plan for easy living. The covered deck is the perfect place to relax.

Last updated January 5 at 04:31am
1 Unit Available
4705 Pineview Dr
4705 Pineview Drive, New Hanover County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2168 sqft
This is the perfect location. it's located just 5 minutes from Carolina / Kure Beaches. Nearby Veterans Park/Ashley High School is where you will find one of New Hanover County's largest, newest, and nicest park systems.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lincoln Forest
15 Units Available
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1380 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
33 Units Available
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
681 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
Hanover Heights
8 Units Available
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Crosswinds
1108 St. Andrews Drive, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
An indoor heated pool, clothes care center, and lavish green space at this community appeal to potential residents. The upscale apartments include private patios and recently renovated kitchens. Halyburton Park and Fulton Station are nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Devon Park
12 Units Available
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$727
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
19 Units Available
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
33 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Morningside
5 Units Available
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1205 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Wilmington Heights
12 Units Available
Canterbury Woods
2320 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1225 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments and townhomes with oversized closets, patios with decks, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Close to Sunset Park and Codington Elementary Schools.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Pine Valley West
4 Units Available
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering townhomes, garden homes, and cottages, this complex provides nine-foot ceilings, garden nooks, monitored intrusion alarm systems, and walking distance to local trails and putting greens.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
878 sqft
Braxton Place welcomes you to a community full of comfort, charm, and style! Conveniently located in the heart of Wilmington, our residents enjoy all the simple pleasures the area has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:05pm
Hanover Heights
11 Units Available
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Myrtle Grove, NC

Finding an apartment in Myrtle Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

